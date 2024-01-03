The top sports events to watch in London in 2024

The coming 12 months will see London at the heart of a number of iconic sports events. From sport which returns annually to European finals that the city has bid for, here are 15 of the top events to put in your calendar for 2024.

Men’s and Women’s Guinness Six Nations

10 February, 9, March, 20 April

England men open their Six Nations campaign away in Rome but London is centre stage on 10 February as Steve Borthwick’s men take on Wales. A month later they’re back at the home of rugby against Ireland, while another four weeks on will see the same two sides take on each other in the Women’s Six Nations, where last year the Red Roses smashed the world record for a international women’s rugby game against France.

Carabao Cup final

25 February

The first major trophy (outside of the Community Shield) of the domestic season is up for grabs next month with the league cup final gracing Wembley on 25 February. Middlesbrough take on Chelsea and Liverpool face Fulham across two legs this month in the semi-finals.

London Marathon

21 April

Over 500,000 runners from all walks (or jogs) of life entered the ballot for the London Marathon this April but less than 10 per cent of those will get a spot. Last year Kelvin Kiptum raced home in a time of 02:01:25 to win the men’s elite race (but is expected to swerve this year’s race for Rotterdam) while Sifan Hassan recovered from cramp to win the women’s race by four seconds. The iconic race also has men’s and women’s wheelchair elite races, which all finish with on the Mall.

FA Cup finals

12 + 25 May

Wembley hosts two FA Cup finals in May with the women’s showpiece event taking place on 12 May and the men’s two weeks later. Man City won this title last year under Pep Guardiola to claim their first trophy of five in the calendar year. Chelsea won their fifth women’s FA Cup in front of 77,390 last year – a record at the time for a women’s domestic club match.

Basketball play-off finals

19 May

Over 16,000 fans packed into the O2 arena in Greenwich for last year’s BBL Championship play-off finals with the London Lions coming out on top in both the men’s and women’s. Last year’s winners, and the league, are backed by 777 Partners – who are looking to complete their purchase of Everton early this year – and the sport has seen growth in recent seasons.

Premier League play-offs darts

23 May

Thursday night is darts night again in London as the Premier League play-offs return in May. The darts season culminates in a big final at the O2 with the very best of the game battling to be named champion. Michael van Gerwen beat Gerwyn Price 11-5 in the final last year with the duo toppling World Champion Michael Smith and Jonny Clayton in the semi-finals.

Investec Champions Cup and Challenge Cup finals

24-25 May

European rugby finals return to the capital, but not to Twickenham, in 2024 as Tottenham Hotspur Stadium gets set to host, first, the Challenge Cup final and then the Champions Cup final in May. The showpiece final clashes with the FA Cup final but the world’s premier club rugby competition shouldn’t have any issue filling the terraces of north London. The Challenge Cup may need English representation to match the expected attendance feat of the Champions Cup.

Champions League final

1 June

It’s not just top rugby returning to London, the Champions League will stage a final here for the first time since 2013 (when Bayern Munich toppled Borussia Dortmund under the famous arch). Manchester City will be looking to go back-to-back while Arsenal will be hoping to reach the final for the first time since 2006. It’s the biggest game in club football and it’s right on our doorstep.

Men’s and Women’s Challenge Cup Final

8 June

The northern powerhouse that is rugby league returns south for its traditional Wembley cup final. Both the men’s and women’s finals will be held on the same June afternoon. Leigh Leopards sensationally beat Hull in the men’s final while St Helens toppled Leeds in the women’s. There’s usually reasonably priced tickets available right up until the event so it’s certainly worth heading along.

Premiership Rugby final

8 June

Clashing with rugby league and baseball (see below) will not be ideal for rugby union but the Premiership final usually produces a great atmosphere with lots of neutrals picking their team for the afternoon. Last year the favourites were fought all the way by the underdogs with London’s Saracens coming out on top. This year, though, the league looks a little harder to predict. It could be juicy.

MLB: London Series 2024

8-9 June

London is no stranger to international sport. In fact, we love it. The US basketball team are heading to these shores ahead of the Olympics while the NFL will continue to host games north of the Thames. Baseball, too, has become a staple of the summer calendar with the London Stadium packed across a June weekend each year. This year the iconic New York Mets and Philadelphia Phillies are in east London for two regular season games.

London tennis summer

15-24 June, 1-14 July

Staples of the London summer, Queen’s and Wimbledon return in their sunny slots again in 2024. This year directed by Jamie Murray, the Cinch Championships at Queen’s Club are bound to combine the class of grass court tennis with the glamour of its central London backdrop. It is a bucket list event for any Londoner. Then comes the big one, the year’s third and most prestigious Grand Slam. Wimbledon pulls on the strings of most with its mowed lawns, romantic landscapes and quality tennis. The grounds are the best spot to take in the action but the capital hosts a number of huge fan zones during the Championships.

London Athletics Meet

20 July

Having returned to the London Stadium under the guise of the Diamond League to a roaring success, athletics is back at the former Olympic Stadium. There was not a ticket to be had last year and the same is expected of its return in Stratford. Stars of British athletics and beyond are set to descend on the capital, to a track full of sporting history.

London e-Prix Formula E

20-21 July

Formula E has steadily grown as a motorsport. While still behind the likes of Formula 1, it has created a niche in being able to race in the middle of the busiest cities in the world. It will head to Tokyo and Shanghai for the first time this season but it will return to London for a double-header in the East End. Though clashing with the nearby athletics, there will be plenty of tickets to go around for the arena, which is half indoor and half outdoor. You can get right up and close to the cars and it’s accessible via a number of DLR stations.

International cricket in London

30 May, 10 + 13 + 17 July, 29 August, 6 + 27 September

International (and domestic) cricket is one of the staples of a thriving London sports scene. And 2024 will be no different. England’s women – who experienced record crowds during the Ashes last year – will take on New Zealand’s T20 side at the Oval and Lord’s in May having toured much of the country for their other matches. As for the men: they’ll face Pakistan in the final of four T20s at the Oval in May, the West Indies in the first Test at Lord’s in July, Sri Lanka at Lord’s and the Oval in August and September in Test matches, and Australia in a Lord’s ODI in September.

So there you have it, some of the events London will host in what is set to be an incredible year for sport.