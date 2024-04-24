City A.M. Golf Travel Guide

If watching Scottie Scheffler shuffle his way to another Masters triumph against the pristine backdrop of Augusta National gave you the urge to dust off your clubs then City A.M.’s Golf Travel Guide might be just what you need to whet your appetite further.

After all, is there anything better for the amateur golfer than playing a new, world-class course for the first time? Apart, perhaps, from combining it with a trip to a luxury resort replete with fine dining reviving spa facilities, whether in the UK, Europe or more exotic destinations.

Whatever type of golfing adventure you are interested in, you will probably find it somewhere on this page crammed full of some of the finest courses and resorts on earth.