A Caribbean Masterpiece: Apes Hill Barbados

Apes Hill in Barbados blends world-class golf with luxury lifestyle (Image: Russell Kirk)

Apes Hill Barbados has been making waves in the golf world since reopening in 2022, where world-class golf and a luxury lifestyle go hand in hand.

A thousand feet above sea level, Apes Hill is the most elevated golf experience in Barbados – in more ways than one. Once a popular course with locals bolstered by stunning views, the destination is nearly unrecognisable following ambitious investment, all centred on a single goal: to create a world-class golf resort better than anything else in the Caribbean.

Now, five years on from entrepreneur Glenn Chamandy’s initial investment, Apes Hill is one of the sport’s most talked-about new destinations anywhere across the globe. Envisioned as a resort everyone could fall in love with, as well as a worthy home for its ever-growing residential community, Apes Hill has been catapulted to the forefront of the golfing world thanks to a string of acclaimed additions over the last half-decade.

Rental villas for stay-and-play holidays are available for visiting golfers who want a taste of island life, although the bulk of Apes Hill’s luxurious properties are reserved for homeowners. This impressive portfolio includes three and four-bedroom properties, all furnished with the highest opulence and each boasting a private pool. Options include the timeless designs of the Moondust and Moonstruck villas at the picturesque Moonshine Ridge, while the elegant Seaview Ridge overlooks the 1st fairway with uninterrupted westerly sea views.

That is largely thanks to the genius of legendary course architect Ron Kirby, who had worked around the world and alongside some of golf’s most recognisable names across a storied career. Kirby was tasked with reimagining Apes Hill’s existing championship layout, elevating it to a track that would make bucket lists everywhere, and in November 2022 his completed vision opened to members for the first time.

Apes Hill features a course designed by the late Ron Kirby (Image: Russell Kirk)

In the 18 months since, the new-look course has been critically acclaimed. Instead of obsessing over the technical details that catch out countless unsuspecting golfers on other layouts, Kirby’s course puts fun at the forefront and invites players to simply go out and have a blast. It’s true that the vistas don’t hurt; from many points on the layout the Atlantic Ocean and Caribbean Sea are visible simultaneously, and if you are not careful you could spend hours taking in the views before a single ball has been struck.

Kirby took full advantage of the unique patch of land he was given, implementing a broad variety of holes and including tee boxes suitable for players of all levels. The course packs a real punch when played from the back, but novices can opt to play each hole a little shorter and enjoy the experience every bit as much.

Thanks to Kirby’s all-out approach there are too many stand-out holes to mention, but perhaps the most eye-catching is the par-three 16th. Nicknamed ‘The Cave’, the hole plays over water to a green guarded by Barbadian coral rock. It’s a sight that lives long in the memory, but golfers who aren’t accurate with their tee shot may want to forget their score in a hurry.

The course puts the player in the driver’s seat from the off, including the risk-reward second hole, a short par 4 that can be driven in one shot by braver golfers. The theme of choice continues throughout, with many holes giving players the option of attempting a tricky shot or playing it safe.

The Apes Hill clubhouse (Image: Russell Kirk)

There isn’t a dull moment from start to finish, but perhaps the most iconic run of holes is between the 12th and 14th, which has been referred to as Apes Hill’s equivalent of the famous ‘Amen corner’ at Augusta National. Starting with a stunning par 3, these three holes offer some of the finest views on the course – but with them comes the added challenge of winds that can often be strong and tricky to read.

Apes Hill would be Kirby’s last design – he sadly passed away shortly after it was completed in August 2023 – and it is a fitting example of the style and talent that made him one of the sport’s most respected architects.

His final work has gone down a storm, so it’s no surprise to see Apes Hill already securing hosting duties for a prestigious event. In May, the Legends Tour – the European over-50s circuit – will return to Barbados for the first time in 15 years when the inaugural Barbados Legends hits the fairways. Hosting the event will be a man who is more familiar with Apes Hill than any other professional player: 1991 Masters champion Ian Woosnam, who became an official ambassador of the destination earlier this year.

Woosnam, who captained Europe to a memorable Ryder Cup win in 2006, is a long-time Barbados resident and has played both the old and new Apes Hill courses more times than you could count. The Welshman is sure to go into the event as one of the favourites, but he’s far from the only former Major winner competing on the Legends Tour.

Apes Hill boasts views of both sides of the island (Image: Russell Kirk)

Well after Kirby’s course was deemed a success, the resort’s golf offering kept growing. It now includes the par-three ‘Little Apes’ course, of which six of nine holes have been opened. As the name suggests, the course is not nearly as long or as challenging as its 18-hole sibling, making it ideal for younger guests and families – or a great training ground for more advanced players looking to hone their short-game skills.

However, the new addition that Apes Hill have christened their ‘19th hole’ is decidedly not for the faint of heart. Inspired by the famous ‘island green’ 17th at TPC Sawgrass, the 19th challenges golfers to hit a compact green surrounded by water and then putt. If your match on the full course ends in a draw, this hole just outside the new clubhouse (which now houses the Noisy Cricket restaurant) is the ultimate decider.

Barbados is synonymous with a laid-back approach to life and, in keeping with that tradition, everything at Apes Hill is designed so that even the most casual golfers can feel right at home. With that said, dedicated players who are serious about improving have plenty to look forward to as well – not least the ultra-modern Performance Centre, which opened in January last year. You name it, they’ve probably got it; the state-of-the-art facility is equipped with technology to improve just about every part of a golfer’s game, from the swing to putting and even fitness.

With the comprehensive and critically acclaimed offering that has already opened, it should come as no surprise that Apes Hill has become something of a mainstay at the prestigious World Golf Awards. In 2023 the venue racked up four honours, including ‘World’s Best Golf Real Estate Venue’ and ‘World’s Best Eco-Friendly Golf Facility’. Kirby’s renowned course was also named the best in Barbados and the entire Caribbean.

Apes Hill boasts luxury accommodation and residences (Image: Russell Kirk)

If you can tear yourself away from the courses for long enough, you’ll discover that golf – while obviously a focus – is just one of many sports and activities that Apes Hill is perfectly set up for. Wellness is crucial to the Apes Hill lifestyle, but how you embrace that is up to you. There are dedicated yoga sessions, or you can explore a network of serene hiking trails to really throw yourself into the local environment. Meanwhile, a dedicated Racquet Centre – where residents frequently enjoy games of tennis and padel – is available to get the blood pumping even faster than golf.

That commitment to health and wellbeing extends to the way Apes Hill treats the surrounding area, too, with sustainability forming a crucial pillar of the resort’s identity. Countless crops grown on-site are used by the team of expert chefs to form menus inspired by classic Bajan flavours.

But perhaps the most impressive feat of sustainability at Apes Hill is its irrigation system, supplied by a 58m gallon rainwater reservoir that keeps water usage remarkably low for a destination of its size and complexity. Even the grass on the golf course has been carefully chosen to minimise the need for pesticides and artificial hydration.

The views may be hard to resist, but if you fancy heading downhill, you’ll have one of the world’s most alluring islands at your fingertips. Not only is Barbados as picturesque as a postcard, it’s also home to a number of bustling towns and villages that each hold their own unique charm.

The beaches are world-famous for a reason, too. The drive from the resort to the seafront is only 11 minutes, and the waters near the island are perfect for kayaking, sailing, snorkelling or paddleboarding, with the east coast the perfect spot for hiking and surfing. The Caribbean has no shortage of incredible beaches, but if you had to pick a winner, you may just end up here.

