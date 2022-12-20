Flee the UK and buy one of these gorgeous Caribbean properties

Sick of the cold and wet? Why not flee to warmer shores – you can snap up some veritable Caribbean properties for the cost of a two-bed flat in Leyton

With the temperature predicted to fall as low as minus six this week, you can add freezing weather to the seemingly endless list of things that are making the UK feel like a miserable place to live right now. But for those with a big enough nest egg, or perhaps an eye for an investment, cold winters and brussels sprouts could be banished forever, replaced with golden sunsets, a steady 26 degrees, and fresh lobster on the beach.

The holiday home has long been a staple of British life, but with our housing market teetering and many landlords considering selling up and moving to pastures new, there could be a renaissance in Brits packing up for the winter and enjoying some borrowed rays. Just don’t blame us when you turn up for work in January with a hearty tan and nobody wants to talk to you.

Here are four gorgeous Caribbean properties you could call home.

THE COVE SPRING HOUSE THE GARDEN, ST. JAMES, BARBADOS ASKING PRICE: $40M ONECARIBBEANESTATES.COM

Blissfully remote at the Cove Spring House

The Cove Spring House sits at the top of a coral cliff overlooking the Caribbean Sea, and at its base is a secluded beach with private access from Cove Spring. It is built from coral stone, once the hallmark of the Caribbean aristocracy. Its castle-like Palladian/Georgian open architecture is designed to maximise natural light and allow the trade winds to blow through the property, cooling the interior spaces down and cutting on the need for air conditioning. The interior design, meanwhile, is classy and expensive. The entire property is surrounded by greenery, offering privacy as well as beauty. It is positioned mid-way between historic Holetown and Speightstown, offering a number of world-class restaurants and luxury boutiques.

CAS EN BAS BEACH RESORT CAP ESTATE, ST. LUCIA ASKING PRICE: $660,000 CASENBASBEACHRESORT.COM

The long stretch of pool at Cas en Bas

Located between Cas en Bas Beach and St Lucia Golf and Country Club, this is one of our favourite Caribbean properties and a dream holiday home resort, with each residence meticulously designed to feel like a home-from-home. Currently under construction, the resort will comprise two low-rise buildings bordering one of the longest swimming pools in St. Lucia. There will be a champagne terrace and rooftop bar to kick back in the winter sun, a restaurant, poolside dining, gym, spa, and a beach bar and grill on the 1km Cas en Bas beach. Nearby you can find a tapas-style wine bar, café, convenience store, sports bar and business centre, meaning that you’re catered for here no matter what your interests are.

All in all there are 90 units for sale, all with en-suite bedrooms, expansive living areas, air-conditioning, kitchens, and premium fittings. Each one has 2.5m ceilings and full height sliding doors, allowing you to bask in those Caribbean sunsets from the comfort of your own sofa. Or if you prefer to go al fresco, you can retire to the private balconies for a glass of fizz as you try to remember what the subzero weather was like back home. For an additional cost, the residence can be fully kitted out and ready for you to jet in.

TURTLE TAIL DRIVE PROVIDENCIALES, TURKS AND CAICOS ISLANDS ASKING PRICE: $3,975,000 SOTHEBYSREALTY.COM

Turtle Tail from above

If you dream of really getting away from it all, Turtle Drive may be for you. Encompassing 2.3 acres with more than 300ft of private ocean frontage, this property really is a picture-postcard getaway. The house itself consists of three bedrooms, three and a half bathrooms, a media room and garage, spread over two floors. It comes fully furnished and is mere steps to the beach. The surrounding area is made up of lush vegetation and “mature nurtured landscaping”, with meandering pathways through a botanical garden. Nearby you have marinas with water sports on offer, as well as supermarkets, fine and casual dining restaurants, spas, shopping and golf. It will benefit from the cooling south easterly trade winds and is a perfect spot to soak in spectacular sunrises and sunsets.

LILY PAD ABACO, BAHAMAS $2,650,000 CHRISTIESREALESTATE.COM

Caribbean properties often boast gorgeous sunset views

Fleeing the cold to the Bahamas is a cliché for a reason. The perfect combination of wild and luxurious, this island has been catering to wealthy visitors for decades, and boy has it got good at it. Located right beside the sleepy Hope Town and a stroll from Turtle Hill, Lily Pad is a four bedroom, four and a half bathroom palace to tranquillity. The living area is open with a chef’s kitchen ready to entertain and a grand dining area. The living room overlooks the Atlantic Ocean, which you can gaze wistfully at from the sun deck, which leads directly to the beach. Lily Pad comes with a downstairs area that could be transformed into a full gym or an additional bedroom, depending on how much company you want while you’re out there. Probably go for the gym.

Read more from City A.M. Property