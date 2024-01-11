Please note, this is not a place to send hunches, feedback or press releases.

The best tips are more detailed and will suggest ways that we can try to verify the information you are trying to alert us to.

We can not promise to respond to, or investigate, all the tips we receive, but if we feel the information you have provided warrants further examination, we will try to respond.

There are several ways you can contact City A.M. with a tip or information.

While each way offers a different level of privacy protection, no strategy is foolproof.

Here are the ways that you can contact us:

Email and Phone

You can contact the Investigations Team directly by emailing your tips to tips@cityam.com or call our tips line on +44(0)7983684922.

Post

You can post your tips or send documents to our office:

Our address is:

Investigations Team

2nd Floor, St Magnus House,

3 Lower Thames Street,

London

EC3R 6HD

For greater anonymity, we recommend you don’t use a post office and instead use a public post box away from your work or home.

Signal

Signal is a free messaging app that offers end-to-end encryption to send messages, photos and make calls. Users can change the settings in the app to make sure it deletes messages for the sender and receiver after a set period of time.

Signal is available for Android and iOS.

For more information on Signal and how to use it, please visit https://signal.org/

Our Signal number is +44(0)7983684922.