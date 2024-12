Aon plc (NYSE: AON) exists to shape decisions for the better — to protect and enrich the lives of people around the world.

Our colleagues provide our clients in over 120 countries with advice and solutions that give them the clarity and confidence to make better decisions to protect and grow their business.

Follow Aon on Twitter and LinkedIn. Stay up-to-date by visiting the Aon Newsroom and sign up for News Alerts here.