Aon: Pioneering Risk Analytics in a World of Shifting Sands

Aon is the UK’s largest insurance firm

The global insurance market is a complex and dynamic landscape, constantly reshaped by emerging risks, technological advancements, and shifting economic tides. To navigate this evolving terrain, businesses need a partner that can provide clarity, foresight, and innovative solutions. Aon, a leading global professional services firm, is rising to this challenge with its cutting-edge analytics capabilities, driven by a team of experts who are passionate about understanding and mitigating risk.

At the forefront of Aon’s analytics division are Oriol Gaspa and Luke Proctor, leading figures in the short-tail and long-tail analytics business. Their insights offer a glimpse into the sophisticated strategies Aon employs to help clients navigate the complexities of today’s risk environment.

Decoding risk

Insurance risks are often categorised as either short-tail or long-tail. Short-tail risks, such as natural catastrophes, involve events where the cause and effect are relatively close in time. Long-tail risks, like asbestos liability or environmental claims, can take years or even decades to unfold.

“While the aim is the same – to understand and mitigate risk – the techniques and tools we use are quite different between short and long tail,” explains Luke Proctor. This recognition of the distinct nature of these risks is fundamental to Aon’s analytical approach.

Long-tail analysis relies heavily on actuarial science, employing statistical and mathematical models to predict future claims and assess long-term liabilities. Short-tail analysis, on the other hand, draws more from natural hazard modelling, incorporating factors like climate data, geological information, and engineering assessments.

“Long tail requires mostly an actuarial skill set,” says Proctor, while “short tail is more aligned to a natural hazards background, with some emphasis on actuarial.”

This blended approach ensures that Aon can provide comprehensive risk assessments across a diverse range of industries and exposures.

Harnessing data

In today’s data-driven world, Aon recognises the power of advanced analytics to unlock valuable insights. “AI is good with maths and identifying trends,” says Oriol Gaspa, “especially where there’s a lot of data points for training, like in primary insurance.”

Aon leverages machine learning algorithms to analyse vast datasets, identifying patterns and trends that can inform risk assessments and underwriting decisions. This allows them to provide clients with a deeper understanding of their exposures and potential losses.

However, Gaspa acknowledges that “data is a key part of the process, but the size of the data sets is not always big enough to warrant the scale of the AI project.” Aon’s expertise lies in discerning when and how to apply AI effectively, ensuring that it complements, rather than replaces, human expertise.

Read more The intersection between the capital markets and the insurance industry

Driving innovation

Aon’s commitment to innovation extends beyond its analytical techniques. The company is actively developing new insurance products and solutions to address emerging risks.

“Clients are looking for new sources of income, and we can assist them to develop new products,” says Gaspa. This includes exploring areas like climate transition risk insurance, helping businesses navigate the complexities of shifting to more sustainable practices. “For instance, how you move from a coal business to a greener portfolio,” Gaspa explains.

Aon’s willingness to embrace new challenges is evident in their approach to emerging risks like cyber. “As cyber has evolved, the analytical tools have evolved,” says Proctor. This adaptability is crucial in a world where risks are constantly changing and new threats are emerging.

Cultivating a diverse and talented workforce

Aon recognises that its greatest asset is its people. The company is committed to fostering a diverse and inclusive work environment where talent can thrive.

“At Aon, we’ve really invested in our graduate scheme, in which there is a 50/50 gender split,” says Gaspa. This commitment to diversity extends beyond gender, encompassing a wide range of backgrounds and perspectives.

“Our challenge is keeping the talent pool diverse,” adds Proctor. Aon understands that a diverse workforce brings a wider range of ideas and approaches to problem-solving, which is essential in navigating the complexities of the insurance market.

Partner for the future

In an increasingly uncertain world, Aon stands out as a trusted partner for businesses seeking to manage risk and achieve their strategic goals. Their sophisticated analytical capabilities, combined with a commitment to innovation and a diverse talent pool, position them as a leader in the global insurance marketplace.

Whether it’s providing market insights, developing new products, or helping clients navigate emerging risks, Aon is dedicated to delivering value and shaping better business decisions.

As Oriol Gaspa reflects, “After 14 years, I’m still on a steep learning curve. That’s very gratifying.” This continuous pursuit of knowledge and innovation is what sets Aon apart and ensures that they remain at the forefront of the insurance industry for years to come.