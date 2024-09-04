Do it for the future: do it with Shared Ownership

Thousands of Londoners want to get on the property ladder to invest in themselves and their futures. Shared Ownership offers an affordable cost of entry to the property market, allowing first time buyers stability, security and a place to call their own.

Whatever your motivation for wanting to own or part-own your own place, be it hosting friends and family, having a quiet space to work from home, getting the puppy you’ve always dreamed of or starting a family, Shared Ownership is here to offer a way.

Shared Ownership Week 2024 has partnered with some of the country’s leading Housing Associations to help to demystify the housing scheme and debunk common myths surrounding it.

Do it for the future, do it with Shared Ownership.