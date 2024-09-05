Sponsored Ad Feature is produced by an advertiser with the specific intent to promote a product and is not produced by the City A.M. team.

Commute and save with Shared Ownership homes in the home counties and the coast

With an exciting collection of new homes available through Shared Ownership in the Home Counties, the coast and throughout the UK, at Places for People we have apartments and houses designed to suit everyone. Due to higher property prices in central London, you can find a wider selection of new homes with a lower market value, requiring a lower mortgage and deposit if you are happy to commute into the capital.

Homes in the Home Counties

Offering a range of one, two and three bedroom apartments available through Shared Ownership, Abbeville Park in Burgess Hill, West Sussex offers high quality homes surrounded by landscaped green open space and within commuting distance of London. Situated in one of West Sussex’s best loved towns, Burgess Hill is being transformed through a £65 million regeneration programme. Ideal for easy living, the new facilities include shops and restaurants, as well as a sustainable transport infrastructure. Perfect for commuters, nearby Burgess Hill train station is a 50-minute rail journey, while nearby Brighton is just 12 minutes away by train. Prices start from £267,500 for a one bedroom apartment, available with a 25% share at £66,875, with a 5% deposit of £3,343.

In Oxford, at Beckley Place, a choice of contemporary one, two and three-bedroom homes are available through Shared Ownership. Thoughtfully designed with contemporary layouts that prioritise space and practicality, these homes include a high specification. Situated near the bustling town of Oxford, this development offers the tranquillity of countryside living, whilst staying connected to the city centre, and a commute by train to London in just 60 minutes. Three bedroom houses with a full market value from £560,000, with a 25% share of £140,000 requiring a 5% deposit of £7,000 are currently available.

At Cable Wharf, in Gravesend, Kent, we have just one, two bedroom apartment remaining which has a full market value of £322,500, available with a 25% share requiring a £80,625 mortgage, with a 5% deposit of just £4,031.

Cable Wharf

Coming soon to Welwyn Garden City, at Ascots Green, we are due to launch a stunning new development of traditionally inspired 1 to 3 bedroom apartments and 2 to 5 bedroom homes.. Designed to reinforce the principles of the traditional Garden City and the design influences of the Gascoyne Cecil brand and nearby Hatfield Park estate, homes at this fabulous development will benefit from significant kerb appeal, individual architectural features and extensive green open spaces. Visit our website for further information on the launch.

Homes near the coast

Particularly popular with the increasing number of people who are enjoying hybrid working, if you are interested in a coastal lifestyle and commuting into the city, we have a selection of homes available. For example, at Shopwyke View situated a mile away from Chichester, recently named ‘Best Place to Live’ in the South East by the Sunday Times Best Places to Live Guide, we have a stylish new development of contemporary one, two and three bedroom houses. Currently available is a three bedroom detached house from £445,000, with a 25% share requiring a £111,250 mortgage, with a 5% deposit of £5,562.

Launching soon we will have three and four bedroom houses and three bedroom bungalows at Rose Green in the idyllic seaside village of Pagham, West Sussex. Whilst at St Catherine’s Place in Ramsgate, Kent, buyers will find one and two bedroom apartments and two, three and four bedroom houses to buy.

