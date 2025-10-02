Bayes Business School is a leading global business school in the heart of the City of London, with a reputation for business excellence spanning more than 50 years.

Our Executive MBA is a part-time programme is ideal for ambitious professionals aiming for senior leadership or C-suite roles. It equips you with the strategic skills, confidence, and perspective needed to lead effectively in a fast-changing world.

The programme is built for flexibility, enabling professionals to balance work, study, and personal life while applying their learning directly to their roles from day one.

You can choose the format that best fits your lifestyle: the Modular Executive MBA, with one long weekend per month in London supported by online sessions starting in March, or the Evening Executive MBA, taught in London on Tuesday and Thursday evenings from September.

Career strategy is at the core of the programme, with 1:1 coaching and modules to strengthen leadership, executive presence, and communication skills, alongside future-focused modules in AI, ESG, and strategy. You’ll apply learning immediately through global projects, immersive VR, and real-world challenges.

As the only business school located in the Square Mile, Bayes offers unrivalled access to global firms, venture capital, and industry leaders.

Learn more about Bayes and the Executive MBA by visiting our website.

