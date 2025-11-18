How the Bayes Executive MBA Helped an Associate Director reinvent his career

How the Bayes Executive MBA Helped an Associate Director reinvent his career

After nearly a decade in global banking, Isaac Phang reached a crucial moment in his career. Although firmly established at HSBC, he felt uncertain about his long-term direction and was questioning whether to remain in the sector. His decision to pursue the Executive MBA at Bayes Business School proved decisive, setting him on a path from a mid-level role to a senior strategic leadership position within the same organisation.

“My MBA helped me rediscover my passion for business,” he says.

Before starting the programme, Isaac was an Associate Director within HSBC’s Markets and Securities Services division. While accomplished, he felt disconnected from the purpose of his work and even considered leaving banking entirely.

“Given how formative my undergraduate degree in Finance and Marketing had been, I thought that perhaps returning to a business school might open me up to new platforms, people, and my sense of purpose.”

Choosing Bayes to explore new possibilities

Isaac evaluated several business schools but wanted a programme that could open the door to new industries and offer a structured environment in which to test different career directions. With a growing interest in the tech sector, he was looking for an MBA that would allow him to experiment without risking his established career.

“I looked at several, but was particularly drawn to some of the modules offered by Bayes. Particularly the International Consulting Week with a start-up in Colombia, and the elective in Silicon Valley, given my predisposition for a potential transition into tech,” he says.

He also valued the opportunity to immerse himself in a diverse professional community. “I was very impressed with the diversity and also liked the exposure to a set of peers who were separate from my day-to-day role. People from all different backgrounds and industries.”

Managing work, study and family life

Enrolling on the MBA coincided with becoming a first-time parent and continuing in a demanding role. Learning to balance these priorities became an essential part of his development.

“As I really started to immerse myself into the MBA, I learned to be more effective with my time. Although initially challenging, it taught me how to rigorously manage schedules, which in itself is a great life skill.”

This period of intense learning and adjustment set the foundation for the next stage of his career.

Read more How An Executive MBA Creates Career Impact Through Lifelong Networks

Personal insight leading to professional direction

One of the most significant outcomes of Isaac’s MBA journey was a renewed understanding of his professional identity. The Achieving Your Potential Weekend played an instrumental role in this shift.

“Unearthing these realisations with my coach was very insightful. He was able to challenge me on certain preconceptions and provide guidance on how I could further build on my existing skillset.”

The combination of personal discovery and exposure to new sectors through the Business Project and Silicon Valley elective helped Isaac clarify his next steps. His work on venture capital and impact investment showed him how financial services could evolve and reinforced his desire to contribute to the industry. “It really broadened my horizons and equipped me with that level of access and exposure.”

From Associate Director to Regional COO

Isaac’s career transformation became most evident after completing the programme. He not only remained within banking but advanced significantly within HSBC. The shift from an Associate Director role to Institutional Sales Chief Operating Officer for the EMEA region represents a major increase in scope, responsibility and strategic influence.

“I am now the Institutional Sales Chief Operating Officer responsible for the EMEA region for our Markets and Securities Services business. I have also taken on more of a leadership role at the global level.”

He attributes this transition to the clarity and confidence gained during the MBA. “Before the MBA, I had contemplated a change from banking, but my experiences on the programme helped me to realise that I am highly passionate about my job.”

A long-term commitment to Bayes

Isaac speaks highly of the Bayes community and the long-lasting relationships he formed. “The people in the school create a very special atmosphere. Bayes is like a family. For me, it was a safe and trusted environment, where I have also cultivated a fantastic network.”

He offers straightforward advice to future MBA candidates. “Prepare yourself to fully invest. It is a big commitment, both in time and money. But the more you put in, the more you will get out. Be open-minded and embrace all that is on offer.”

Today, he remains an active part of the Bayes community. “I love going back. When you are in the building and people still know who you are, it is a beautiful thing.”

To learn more about the Executive MBA at Bayes and explore whether it’s the right fit for you, visit our Executive MBA programme page.