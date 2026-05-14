True Adds Consumer and Enterprise Growth Leader Michael McGoohan as Managing Director Across CEO, Board and Consumer Practices

True, the premier global executive talent platform powered by data, AI, and deep sector expertise, announced the appointment of Michael McGoohan as Managing Director in its CEO, Board and Consumer Practices. After two decades leading growth transformations inside some of the world’s most recognized consumer brands, and following opportunities to continue pursuing CEO-track operating roles, Michael joins True to help boards and investors identify the leaders built for businesses at their most consequential moments.

Most recently, Michael served as Chief Growth Officer of the USTA, where he led the organization’s nationwide participation strategy and commercial transformation to modernize the sport of tennis. Prior to that, he was President of Solo Stove and Chief Growth Officer of Solo Brands, where he drove operational improvement, product expansion and omnichannel growth across retail and DTC.

“Most people in this space recognize names like the USTA, Solo Stove, and Mondelēz, but what matters to our clients is what actually changed inside those organizations,” said Sam McGrath, GM, Global Search at True. “Michael didn’t just manage growth, he rebuilt the systems behind it and consistently left those businesses in stronger positions. That perspective is incredibly valuable to clients navigating inflection points, because he understands what they actually need from leadership — he’s been the operator responsible for delivering it.”

Boards and investors today aren’t just searching for proven executives, they need leaders who can step into uncertainty and drive measurable results. Michael joins True at a moment when that distinction has never mattered more. Having led businesses across consumer, retail and sports through periods of operational complexity, market disruption and accelerated expansion, Michael brings firsthand perspective into the leadership decisions that most directly shape enterprise value.

Earlier in his career, Michael held senior leadership roles across established consumer brands. At Central Garden & Pet, he co-led the company’s largest enterprise turnaround, delivering significant commercial gains. At Performance Health, he propelled Biofreeze into the fastest-growing OTC pain relief brand, resulting in a successful sale to a strategic buyer. At Mondelēz, he led the global agenda across flagship snack brands including Cadbury and Oreo resulting in record shareholder returns. He began his career in consulting with BCG and Deloitte.

“I’ve spent my career stepping into businesses at moments where growth needed to be rebuilt, not just managed. That experience gives me a clear view of what actually drives results — and where leadership often falls short,” said Michael McGoohan. “Clients today aren’t just looking for great operators; they need leaders who can translate strategy into sustained commercial performance. True brings a level of rigor and insight to those decisions that I have not seen elsewhere, and I’m excited to help identify leaders who can deliver that kind of impact.”

Michael partners with boards, investors and leadership teams to identify and recruit CEOs, presidents and board directors across consumer and sports businesses, with additional focus on senior go-to-market and commercial leadership.

ABOUT TRUE

True is the most trusted executive talent management platform powered by unmatched data, technology, and global expertise. Products and services include True Search for executive recruiting with TrueBridge for fractional and interim placements; and True Talent Labs to strengthen leadership teams through coaching and assessment. Thrive, a modern Talent CRM, while SearchEssentials brings tech-enabled precision to hiring.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260514291020/en/

Contact

Jillian Ruggieri / Senior Director, Communications

jillian.ruggieri@trueplatform.com

Abstract

True appoints Michael McGoohan as Managing Director bringing enterprise leadership and commercial transformation experience.

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“Michael didn’t just manage growth, he rebuilt the systems behind it and consistently left those businesses in stronger positions,” said Sam McGrath, GM, Global Search at True.