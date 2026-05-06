Options Technology Appoints Larry Leibowitz as Chairman of The Board

Options Technology, the leading managed IT services and technology solutions provider, today announced Larry Leibowitz to Chairman of its Board. Leibowitz, who joined the Board in June 2023 as an independent director, assumes the Chairmanship as Options continues to accelerate its growth across key financial centres worldwide.

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With more than three decades of leadership experience across exchanges, trading technology, and financial infrastructure, Leibowitz brings unparalleled strategic vision to the Chairman role. He has held executive and board positions across capital markets, financial technology, and asset management, including serving as Chief Operating Officer, Head of Global Equities Markets, and Member of the Board of Directors of NYSE Euronext from 2007 to 2013. He has also held senior positions at UBS, Morgan Stanley, and Credit Suisse First Boston, and is currently CEO of Entrypoint Capital, a quantitative investment management firm.

Since joining the Options Board, Leibowitz has played a key role in shaping the company’s strategic direction, contributing deep expertise in market structure, trading infrastructure, and the evolving demands of global financial services clients.

Danny Moore, President and CEO of Options Technology, commented: “Since joining our Board, Larry has been an exceptional strategic partner, offering guidance that has directly shaped our product development and global expansion. Elevating him to Chairman is a natural progression; his grasp of where financial services technology is heading, combined with his relationships and credibility across the industry, positions Options for the next phase of our growth. We are fortunate to have him in this role.”

Larry Leibowitz commented: “Options has continued to demonstrate why it is the infrastructure partner of choice for the world’s leading firms. I’m proud of what the team has built and delighted to take on this expanded role. The opportunity ahead, particularly in managed services, cybersecurity, and AI-driven market data, is significant, and I look forward to working even more closely with Danny and the leadership team to capture it.”

The appointment reflects Options’ commitment to strengthening its governance and advisory infrastructure as it serves over 550 firms globally from offices in New York, London, Toronto, Chicago, Belfast, Hong Kong, Singapore, and Auckland.

Today’s news comes as the latest in a series of major milestones at Options, including the acquisition of Crossvale, expanding its private cloud and AI modernization capabilities, the enhancement of its APAC connectivity with direct access to the Japan Alternative Market (JAX) via AtlasFabric, and the announcement of major enhancements to AtlasVision, its state-of-the-art monitoring and alerting tool.

Options Technology:

Options Technology (Options) is a financial technology company at the forefront of banking and trading infrastructure. We serve clients globally with offices in New York, London, Paris, Belfast, Cambridge, Chicago, Hong Kong, Tokyo, Singapore, Dubai, Sydney and Auckland. At Options, our services are woven into the hottest trends in global technology, including high-performance Networking, Cloud, Security, and AI (Artificial Intelligence).

www.options-it.com

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Contact

For media inquiries, please contact Jenny Collins, jenny.collins@options-it.com

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