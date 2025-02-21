Breaking News for Sports Business Insiders

Sports Business Syndicate (SBS) and City AM are proud to announce an exciting new partnership, bringing you exclusive daily insights into the world of sports business.

Every weekday morning we will deliver breaking news, exclusive stories, in-depth features and expert comment, providing you with the information you need to stay ahead of the game.

Whether it’s the latest deals, industry trends or hot talking points, we’ll give you the inside track on the stories shaping the sports business landscape.

Dan Biggar, SBS co-founder, British and Irish Lion and Wales Rugby international legend, said: “We’re delighted about partnering with City AM.

“SBS is a community of sports business leaders and athletes like myself who want to shape the industry.

“With City AM we aim to become the voice of the sports industry, providing our members with meaningful news and insight.”

