Exclusive: Welsh Fire co-owner wants Hundred to be T20 within two years

The Indian-American co-owner of The Hundred franchise Welsh Fire, Sanjay Govil, wants the competition to drop its unique format and become a T20 league within two years.

The 100-ball format has come under pressure following the sale of stakes in all eight Hundred franchises to overseas investors, some of whom are keen to bring the competition in line with the Indian Premier League and other leading T20 tournaments.

“I hope it becomes T20, like, now. I have made it very clear that I want T20 to everybody who listens,” Govil tells City AM.

“Because, as it is, we have Test, ODI, and T20 and so having The Hundred also, I don’t know how it fits in with the international statistics for the players. If it doesn’t even count [to their numbers], and the seriousness never comes in, it doesn’t matter.

“I wouldn’t be surprised if it becomes T20 in the next one or two years.”

Hundred or bust?

IT tycoon Govil purchased 50 per cent of Welsh Fire in a deal with Glamorgan that valued the Cardiff-based franchise at more than £80m.

The so-called tech titans, for comparison, spent nearly £150m for 49 per cent of Lord’s franchise London Spirit. Other investors include Birmingham City owners Knighthead Capital, the mega-rich Ambani family and other groups with IPL links.

Govil quips that he’s “not just got a franchise, but a whole country” given he co-owns the only non-English team.

He says that he’s exploring sponsorship deals for Welsh Fire, which shares the same initials as his Major League Cricket franchise Washington Freedom, but has no immediate plans to change the name. The club colours may shift in the future.

But the Indian-American businessman, founder and chairman of Infinite Computer Solutions, says fans may need to wait to see the stars of the IPL in the Hundred despite saying their introduction would take the competition to the “next level”.

IPL friends

Big Four batsman Steve Smith has played for Govil’s franchises, while Aussie legend Ricky Ponting coaches the MLC team. Changes to the draft next year could see Welsh Fire strengthen their men’s and women’s squads to rise up the table, and take on the IPL giants.

“I’m very close to the IPL teams,” he says. “The [Mumbai Indians] and [Chennai Super Kings], all these guys, they’re like great friends, and they’ve become great friends.

“They’re always helpful and always supportive – I don’t think I would be here where I am without their support.

“It’s a very, very diverse set of owners, from American football team owners to quarterbacks to Chelsea owners and so on and so forth. It’s amazing.”