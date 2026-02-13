Cricket Betting Sites 2026 – Best Cricket Betting Sites UK

Cricket is a highly enjoyable sport in the UK, both to watch and to bet on. For users looking to place bets on this exciting sport, we have detailed all the best cricket betting sites in this article. Other information detailed in this article includes our criteria for the top cricket sites, an explanation of popular cricket tournaments, cricket betting markets, frequently asked questions, and more.

Best Cricket Betting Sites for February 2026

bet365

Betway

Betfred

William Hill

Tote

Top Cricket Events for Betting

Cricket is an exciting sport with events taking place constantly. Below, we have detailed the most well-loved cricket events, particularly for betting.

🏏 T20 (Twenty20) Cricket – 7th February to 8th March 2026

During this type of event, each team’s players play one innings and will play up to 20 overs. The game is designed to be a faster version of the classic game, causing the matches to last around 3 hours. Popular events include the ICC Men’s and Women’s T20 World Cup (held every two to four years), and various leagues include the IPL, Big Bash, and PSL.

🏏 Cricket World Cup – 2027

This is a one-day international match in which each team plays 50 overs. It is held every four years and is organised by the International Cricket Council (ICC). It is considered to be one of the most coveted prizes in ODI cricket. The most recent Men’s Cricket World Cup was held in India in 2023.

🏏 Indian Premier League (IPL) – 26th March to 31st May 2026

The Indian Premier League is a franchise-based T20 tournament held in India every year, typically in March-May. The event sees 10 city-based teams go head-to-head. It is so popular in India and across the globe that it has become a well-loved betting opportunity. In fact, it is so renowned that some sites offer promotions dedicated to IPL cricket betting.

🏏 The Hundred – 21st July – 16th August 2026

The Hundred cricket tournament is one of the most well-known in the UK as it sees English and Welsh teams go head to head. The Hundred is a 100-ball per side game designed to be faster than T20 events. It is played every year during the English summertime, and eight city-based franchise teams (men’s and women’s) compete.

🏏 The Ashes Series – 2027

Another widely popular cricket event in the UK, The Ashes, is a test cricket event, meaning it lasts five days. It occurs every two years, alternating between England and Australia. The event has caused one of the most prestigious rivalries in Cricket, dating all the way back to 1882.

The Top 3 Online Cricket Betting Sites Deep Dive

bet365

First on our list of the top betting sites for Cricket shouldn’t come as a surprise; bet365 is one of the most well-known and well-loved betting platforms for a wide range of sports markets, including horse racing, football, and golf. bet365 is great for cricket betting for several reasons, such as in-play markets, live streaming, top competitive odds, promotions, payment options, and more. When betting at bet365, users can place wagers on various quality cricket events, so be sure to keep an eye out.

bet365 In-Play Live Streaming IPL World Cup T20 Events ✅ Audio & Video ✅ ✅ ✅

Next on our list is Betway. When betting on cricket at Betway, customers will be able to bet on events taking place around the world. Countries with available cricket markets at Betway include India, Pakistan, England, Belgium, South Africa, Australia, Ireland, and more. Available events consist of T20 tournaments, the World Cup, The Ashes, The Indian Premier League, among others. Betway also offers the option of Virtual Cricket and live betting for those looking to try something a bit different.

Betway In-Play Live Streaming IPL World Cup T20 Events ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅

Betfred

If you are looking for a betting site which stands out for cricket competitions, then Betfred is for you. Customers have the option to bet on some of the following: Indian Premier League, Pakistan Super League, T20 Internationals, ICC Cricket World Cup, The Ashes, ICC T20 World Cup, European Cricket Series, Friendlies ODI, and many more. Customers at Betfred should feel safe and supported thanks to the quality security measures in place and customer support options available. The UKGC also licenses the site.

Betfred In-Play Live Streaming IPL World Cup T20 Events ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅

Criteria of the Best Cricket Betting Sites

We do not expect readers to trust our recommendations blindly, so we have provided the criteria we use to decide the best cricket betting sites.

Cricket Betting Markets

Cricket is a world-renowned sport and is particularly popular in the UK. Because of this, there is a range of betting markets and options available. Our experts expect the best online cricket betting site to offer all, if not most, of these options. Options should include popular events such as the IPL, The Hundred, T20, and the Cricket World Cup betting. In addition, players should be able to place various types of bets; more details can be found later in this article. We also like to see Cricket live streaming and in-play betting markets.

Alternative Sports

As exciting as cricket betting is, it is not always on and can become quite boring if it’s the only option. Due to this, we also ensure that the cricket betting platforms we are recommending also offer plenty of other sports betting markets. This should include popular, niche and speciality options such as football, TV, and golf. We also like to see in-play and live streaming options for these markets. These markets should have the top competitive odds and various ways to bet.

Promotions and Bonuses

One exciting way for users to boost their betting experience online is by claiming promotions and bonuses, which is why all our recommended cricket sportsbooks provide users with a range. Available promotions should include a mixture of the following: welcome offers, VIP rewards, free bets, odds boosts, insurance, market boosts, and more. Promotions should be easy to claim and come with fair and simple-to-understand terms and conditions. Bonuses should be available to new and existing customers on the site.

Payment Methods

While betting online, you will be utilising deposit and withdrawal methods often, so it should be a given that the top sites for cricket betting provide a range of options. Options should include prepaid cards, e-wallets, debit cards, and mobile payment systems. Methods to look out for include Apple Pay, Visa, Mastercard, Skrill, Neteller, PayPal, and Paysafecard, among others. The site is made even better if the payment systems have decent deposit and withdrawal limits and fast transaction speeds.

Customer Support

If you encounter a problem while playing at a top cricket site, you should be able to get help quickly and easily using the range of support options available. We like to see at least three of the following options: live chat, FAQ page, help forum, email, phone number, social media, and postal address. All methods should be quick and easy to use and have a fast, responsive, knowledgeable, and kind support team on the other end.

Mobile Compatibility

Users who enjoy playing on mobile rather than desktop devices will be pleased to learn that this is an important criterion we consider before suggesting a cricket site. The site should be offered on mobile in one of two ways: through mobile internet browsers or dedicated mobile apps, which can be downloaded on iOS or Android devices. Each mobile version should boast the same great features as the desktop site and be easy to use with top-quality graphics.

Security and Licence

The safety of bettors is of the utmost priority to our experts, which is why it is also a top priority of the sites we recommend. All cricket betting sites on our list are licensed by the UK Gambling Commission (UKGC), as UK gambling laws require. In addition to this, the sites also implement a vast number of security measures to ensure that customers and their information are protected. Measures include eCORGA checks, fair gaming testing, SSL encryption, and two-factor authentication.

Live Cricket Betting UK

Betting on cricket is fun on its own, but one way in which users can make the experience even more enjoyable is by making use of the live streaming feature offered at some of the top cricket sites. This feature allows users to watch cricket in real time. In addition, users can also place bets in real time, which is known as in-play betting. This feature is particularly great as it allows users to place more educated bets based on how the match is going and how individual players perform.

Common Cricket Betting Markets

Below, we have listed and explained the most common betting options you’ll find when placing bets on cricket.

Method of Dismissal: A bet on how the next batsman will be dismissed.

A bet on how the next batsman will be dismissed. Total Wickets (Over/Under): Whether the total wickets during a match (or innings) will be over or under a specified number.

Whether the total wickets during a match (or innings) will be over or under a specified number. Toss Winner: Which team will win the coin toss.

Which team will win the coin toss. Bowler Wickets (Over/Under): If a bowler is expected to take more or fewer wickets than set by the bookmaker.

If a bowler is expected to take more or fewer wickets than set by the bookmaker. Match Winner: Wager on which team will win the match.

Wager on which team will win the match. Run Rate: Average number of runs scored by a team during a match or innings.

Average number of runs scored by a team during a match or innings. Sixes (Over/Under): Whether the total number of sixes will be over or under the number set by the bookie.

Whether the total number of sixes will be over or under the number set by the bookie. Player of the Match: Who will be the player of the match.

Who will be the player of the match. Batter Runs (Over/Under): Place a wager on whether a batter’s score is over or under the bookie’s predetermined amount.

Place a wager on whether a batter’s score is over or under the bookie’s predetermined amount. Top Bowler: The bowler who will make the most wickets.

The bowler who will make the most wickets. Total Runs (Over/Under): Predict whether the number of runs will be over or under the set value.

Predict whether the number of runs will be over or under the set value. Top Batsman: Bet which batter will score the most runs in a match.

Best Cricket Betting Apps for 2026

Many of the cricket betting sites on our list also offer their services via mobile apps or mobile internet browsers, and we have detailed what options are available for your convenience. Keep reading to find the best cricket betting app and mobile site for you.

Sportsbook: Mobile Browsers: iOS App: Android App: bet365 ✅ ✅ ✅ Betway ✅ ✅ ✅ Betfred ✅ ✅ ✅ William Hill ✅ ✅ ✅ Tote ✅ ✅ ✅

Responsible Gambling

Betting at online cricket sportsbooks is fun, as you can tell from this article, but it is vital that we also stress the importance of responsible gambling. Gambling can be addictive, so it’s essential always to ensure that you are in control of your habits and can adjust and manage worrying behaviour. Be aware of the tools available to you and consistently implement a budget.

Here are some resources that can help you:

National Gambling Helpline: 0808 8020 133

GamCare: https://www.gamcare.org.uk

GambleAware: https://gambleaware.org/

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQS)

