Best Football Betting Sites UK 2025 – Top 5 Ranked & Reviewed

Best Football Betting Sites UK 2025

Football is the UK’s most popular sport to watch and bet on, but with many bookmakers available, choosing the best betting site can be difficult. This guide ranks and reviews the country’s top football betting sites, covering how to sign up, how we rank each site, the best options for different betting preferences, and much more!

City AM’s journalism is supported by our readers. If you click links to other sites on this page, we will earn a commission.

Bet365 – Top for in-play betting and live streaming

Betway – Great for major leagues like the EPL and esports

Betfred – Offers excellent promotions

Casino Kings – Good for pre-match Euro leagues

Fitzdares – For a high-end premium service

18+ Gambling Can Be Addictive. Please Play Responsibly. Registration Required. GambleAware GamStop Gambling Commission

Bet365 – Covers thousands of global matches

License: UKGC

UKGC Established: 200

200 Features: Live streaming, In-play Betting, Bet Builders, and Cash Out.

Live streaming, In-play Betting, Bet Builders, and Cash Out. Rating: 4.9/5

A recognised and well-established betting brand in UK sports betting, bet365, has lots of experience in providing the best online betting experience. It’s ideal for live-action football fans, offering an intuitive betting platform that is responsive and fully compatible with both desktop and mobile devices.

It offers a wide range of betting options across numerous markets. There are also lots of betting bonuses and promotions up for grabs for both new and existing bettors to benefit from and use to enhance their betting experience.

Pros Cons Established betting brand across the UK. The interface can be overwhelming to new bettors. Excellent mobile app. Range of betting markets.

Betway – Accumulator specialists

License: UKGC

UKGC Established: 2006

2006 Features: In-play betting, Live streaming, Early Payouts, and Cash Out.

In-play betting, Live streaming, Early Payouts, and Cash Out. Rating: 4.8/5

Betway is a recognised, secure and reliable online betting platform licensed by the UK Gambling Commission. It has a good reputation for providing competitive odds across a wide range of sports and events, with strong esports integration for football, It offers a sleek mobile platform accessible via mobile browsers and a dedicated mobile app.

It also accepts several different payment methods, ensuring bettors can make fast and secure transactions. The betting bonuses are frequent and exciting, with options such as free bets, odds boosts, cashback, and deposit bonuses available.

Pros Cons Strong online presence. Withdrawals can be slow. Competitive odds. Variety of payment methods.

Betfred – Goalscorer and enhanced odds bets

License: UKGC

UKGC Established: 2004

2004 Features: Bet Builder, In-play Betting, Live Streaming, Cash Out, Odds Boosts.

Bet Builder, In-play Betting, Live Streaming, Cash Out, Odds Boosts. Rating: 4.9/5

A long-established UK bookmaker, Betfred is renowned for its expertise, reliability, and top-tier sports betting platform. Covering an impressive range of sports, it caters to a diverse array of betting preferences and interests. It also has frequent and varied promotions, including deposit offers, free bets, enhanced odds, and more.

A wide range of sports markets is available, and the platform is compatible with mobile devices. A mobile app is also available for bettors to download to their devices, allowing them to bet on the go.

Pros Cons Long-standing betting brand. Live betting options can be limited. In-store and online presence. Frequent promotions.

License: UKGC

UKGC Established: 2014

2014 Features: In-play Betting, Live Streaming, Bet Builder, Lucky Dip.

In-play Betting, Live Streaming, Bet Builder, Lucky Dip. Rating: 5/5

A modern and more recent addition to the sports betting world, compared to other brands on this list, Casino Kings offers a sleek and user-friendly platform and bet-builder, covering a wide range of sports and events. It offers a vast selection of betting markets, ensuring it caters to a wide range of betting preferences and experience levels.

There are also lots of offers available to new and existing bettors, including a valuable welcome bonus, free bets, cashback, deposit bonuses, odds boosts and more. The customer support is highly praised by users, with a helpful live chat support available. It also accepts a range of payment methods, making deposits and withdrawals simple and secure.

Pros Cons Modern interface. Very new to the industry. Wide range of markets. Valuable bonuses.

License: UKGC

UKGC Established: 2005

2005 Features: In-play Betting, Live Streaming.

In-play Betting, Live Streaming. Rating: 4.8/5

A top platform for football bettors, Fitzdares offers an intuitive online betting platform that is fully compatible with both desktop and mobile devices. It offers exciting incentives to both new and existing bettors, standing out for its personalised support and strong odds on big matches.

The market coverage is impressive, particularly across football, with competitive odds available regularly. There is also a dedicated Fitzdares app available for download to iOS and Android.

Pros Cons Excellent market coverage. Limited payment methods. Easy-to-use site. Bespoke betting experience.

To ensure that we select and recommend the best football betting sites, we compare each site against several key criteria. To provide you with some insight into how we rank bookmakers, we have included our criteria in more detail below.

🔐 Security and Licensing

To be considered one of the best football betting sites UK, it must hold a license issued by a reputable gambling authority such as the United Kingdom Gambling Commission (UKGC). We only recommend licensed bookmakers. This means that a platform will be fair, safe, secure, and provide tools to support responsible gambling, ensuring punters have the best possible betting experience.

🎁 Offers and Promotions

The best online football betting sites should provide frequent and valuable promotions for bettors to claim during their time at the site. This should include a welcome bonus for new bettors signing up for the first time, as well as offers for returning bettors. These can include anything from free bets, cashback, deposit bonuses, giveaways, prizes, enhanced odds, and more. We ensure that any sites we recommend provide something extra for everyone.

📺 Live Betting & Streaming

It is vital for the best UK football betting sites to offer live betting and streaming options to bettors, as without these features, a site would not be considered one of the top football betting platforms. As more and more platforms now offer these capabilities, it has become almost an essential feature. It is now one of the most popular ways to follow the action in a match and place bets alongside, with exclusive promotions also available.

💳 Payment Options

In order to cater to the majority of football bettors, a bookmaker must accept a selection of recognised and secure payment options. This should include several options for bettors to choose from, such as Visa and Mastercard Debit, Skrill, Neteller, PayPal, Paysafecard, and Bank Transfers. These should be available to make both deposits and withdrawals, and complete payment quickly, easily, and securely. Having a variety should ensure that the majority of bettors can use a preferred or recognised method of payment.

🧑‍💻 Customer Support

We thoroughly analyse the customer support that is available at any of the best betting sites for football to ensure that punters will have the access and support that they may need during their time placing bets at a bookmaker. There must be several methods available so that players can reach out via their preferred contact method. This should include email, live chat, phone, social media, or web form, with at least one being available 24/7. There should also be a dedicated FAQ or help centre for bettors to check for answers in the first instance.

📱 Mobile Compatibility

Now more than ever, it is vital that any of the best football betting sites online are mobile-compatible. Bettors should be able to access a bookmaker on their mobile devices, whether through their browser or by downloading a dedicated mobile app. This should provide the same great betting experience and can even open up access to some exclusive mobile betting features, such as mobile promotions, push notifications, and instant access.

We have examined how the best football betting sites above meet some of our criteria in terms of live betting offerings, customer support, mobile betting, and the available payment options.

Brand Live Betting Support Options Mobile App Payment Options

bet365

Yes Live Chat, Webform, Social Media, Post.

✔ Visa, Mastercard, Maestro, Apple Pay, Google Pay, Trustly, PayPal, etc.

Betway Yes Help Page, Live Chat, Corporate Enquiries Site.

✔ Debit Cards, Trustly, PayPal, Truelayer, Vyne, etc.

Betfred

Yes Live Chat, Email, FAQ/Help Centre, Post.

✔ Visa, Mastercard, PayPal, Skrill, Neteller, Paysafecard, Bank Transfer. Casino Kings

Yes Live Chat, Help Centre, and Email.

✔ Apple Pay, Mastercard, PayPal, Neosurf, Visa, Paysafecard, Skrill, etc.

Fitzdares

Yes Email, FAQ, Phone, Text, Live Chat.

✔ Visa, Mastercard, Apple Pay, Bank Transfer.

It is a really quick and simple process to sign up at any one of the best betting sites for football, and to help you get started, we have put together a step-by-step guide below.

Choose from the list of best football betting sites above and click the link to be taken to the bookmaker’s site. Create an account at the platform, entering all of the required details. This will include your full name, email address, date of birth, phone number, and other relevant details. Make your account username and password combination. Verify your account. If you are claiming any of the best football betting sites’ offers and have a promo code, enter this now or when prompted. Sign in and head to the banking sections to make a deposit. Go ahead and start exploring the available markets and place your bets! Enjoy!

There are numerous football matches and events for punters to place bets on at various bookmakers. We have explored some of the most popular and best ones to bet on below.

Premier League

Running from August to May each year, the Premier League is one of the world’s biggest leagues and the pinnacle of the football pyramid in the UK. It comprises 20 teams, including Manchester United, Manchester City, Arsenal, Chelsea, and Liverpool, and remains the most competitive and widely watched football competition in the world.

Read more Tote Bet 10 Get 40 Offer: Tote Free Bet Review for November

Champions League

The top competition in European football, the Champions League, features 36 of the best teams across Europe competing against each other for the ultimate crown: to be crowned Champions of Europe. It consists of a league stage, a knockout stage, play-offs, a round of 16, quarter-finals, semi-finals, and the grand final. Clubs such as Manchester City, Barcelona, Real Madrid, Bayern Munich, and AC Milan regularly feature.

Europa League

The second tier of European football, preceding the Champions League, the Europa League features more top European sides competing against each other. It is where the teams that narrowly miss the cut for the Champions League play, and it has featured various top teams on their journey to the big time.

La Liga

The top domestic football league in Spain, La Liga, is home to many footballing giants, including Real Madrid and Barcelona. With a deep-rooted history in the game, La Liga is what brought the world the likes of Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo, among others and remains a highly competitive and watched league around the world.

Bundesliga

Germany’s top flight, the Bundesliga, is where clubs such as Bayern Munich, Borussia Dortmund, and Bayer Leverkusen compete. It has been dominated by Bayern for over a decade, with other sides now catching up to make the league a spectacle, especially for the neutrals.

Serie A

The home of the Italian style of defending, Serie A is the pinnacle of the footballing pyramid in Italy. It is an energetic and feisty league that is home to regular European football competitors, including AC Milan, Inter Milan, Juventus, and AS Roma.

World Cup / Euros

The two major football tournaments, the World Cup and European Championships, take place every four years, biannually. They bring together the best countries in the world and in Europe to compete for the World Cup or the European Championship trophy. Spain has won the most European Championships, while Brazil has dominated the World Cup.



Full Time Result Placing a bet on the full-time result involves punters predicting whether the result at the end of the 90 minutes will be either a win for one team, a win for the other team, or a draw.

Correct Score Predict the score by the end of the match and get it right for the chance to win. For example, if you bet on Liverpool to win 3-2, and they do, your bet should be a success.

Half Time Result This involves punters predicting what the score may be at halftime in a match, as opposed to what it will be at the end of a match.

Accumulator Often referred to as an acca bet, this involves multiple bets being combined into one larger bet. All of the individual bets must win for the acca to win.

Total Goals (Over/Under) Known as an over/under bet, bettors must predict if there is going to be more or fewer goals scored than an amount set out by a bookmaker.

Both Teams to Score (BTTS) As it says on the tin, simply bet on whether you think that both teams will score in a match. This is usually a simple yes/no betting market.

First Goalscorer This bet is as simple as it sounds and involves predicting who you think will be the first player to score a goal in a match for either side.

Bookings This involves bettors predicting teams or players that may receive bookings. Whether it is specific players, the number of bookings, sending-offs, and more, during a match.

⭐bet365 ⭐Fitzdares ⭐Betfred

⭐Betfred ⭐BetVictor ⭐William Hill

⭐Casino Kings ⭐Fitzdares ⭐Neptune Play

⭐bet365 ⭐Betano ⭐Parimatch

⚽ Best In-Play Betting Sites

⭐talkSPORT BET ⭐bet365 ⭐CopyBet

As the digital age and modern technology continue to make enhancements, every bettor will be wondering what is next for football betting. We expect to see the use of AI introduced in more areas, such as AI-powered recommendations and personalisation, providing users with suggestions based on their previous betting activity and behaviour at the site. In addition, bettors could also customise their betting feeds, as well as turn on notifications for their favourite team, matches, and events. We could also see the addition of enhanced gamification elements where bettors could earn points or badges when betting in a bid to promote and encourage responsible betting habits.

Responsible Gambling

Responsible gambling is crucial to maintaining a fun and enjoyable online betting experience. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, please seek help. The UK offers support through organisations such as GamCare and GambleAware. These organisations provide confidential advice and support to individuals affected by gambling. Remember, gambling should be fun, so please gamble responsibly.

National Gambling Helpline: 0808 8020 133

GamCare: https://www.gamcare.org.uk

GambleAware: https://www.gambleaware.org/

Conclusion

When selecting the best UK football betting sites, it is essential not only that the site is licensed and secure, but also that it offers betting markets and events that interest you, you are familiar with, and follow. There should also be worthwhile betting bonuses available, as well as mobile compatibility, so bettors can access their accounts, place, and amend bets from anywhere, at any time. There should also be responsible betting features for bettors to use, ensuring safe online betting and habits, such as deposit limits, reality checks, and time-out tools.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

As long as a site is licensed by the UKGC, it will be a safe site to place bets at.

Any of the best football betting sites we have recommended in this article are free to use!

Bettors can find tips available across various of the best betting football sites.

bet365 and Betway are the best online football betting sites for betting on the Scottish leagues.

City AM is committed to responsible gambling. Please gamble responsibly and only bet what you can afford. To gain help, support and advice for a person struggling with gambling, contact the National Gambling Helpline on 0808 8020 133. If you are worried about your gambling or that of a friend visit gambleaware.org.