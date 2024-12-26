City AM, a THG company, is a digital-first newspaper and website publishing from the heart of the City of London focused on becoming number one in the UK in the provision of business and finance content.

Launched in 2005, it covers the latest economic, political and business news as well as comment, sport and lifestyle features.

Open positions

City Reporter – City AM

City AM is looking for a City Reporter to join its team of business journalists, based in the City of London newsroom.

Applicants should have experience of reporting on corporate and financial news and a deep interest in the UK’s financial institutions and financial services sector. Knowledge or experience of fintech or challenger banks would also be valued.

The City Reporter will report directly to, and work closely with, the City Editor. They should be creative and ambitious, keen to build a name for themselves and City AM. They should be able to find and develop original business and finance stories, conduct interviews, write features and analysis and show a willingness to pitch in with the wider operations of a busy newsroom.

The City Reporter should be comfortable in a multimedia environment; writing for print and online while also working on camera in the City AM Studio.

Applicants should submit a CV to City AM’s Managing Editor, Rupert Hargreaves (rupert.hargreaves@cityam.com) along with a cover letter demonstrating an understanding of City AM’s place in the media landscape, including 300 words on the forces and factors likely to shape the City and its banking sector in 2025.

Salary: DOE

Closing date: 5pm Friday 10 January.