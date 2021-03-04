The DiverCity Podcast

DiverCity™ Podcast is a series of podcasts designed to explore the field of diversity and inclusion in financial services.



The podcast features guests with a range of corporate, commercial and personal experiences to discuss the importance of diversity and inclusion and offer practical insights designed to encourage and inspire others to drive even greater change in this field.



Each episode seeks to shine a light on positive progress, call out areas requiring further focus and offer lots of ideas to help drive change. The podcast spans banking, finance, capital markets, entrepreneurship, investment, technology, human resources and government policy.



Julia Streets is the host and executive producer. In addition to her day job as founder & CEO of Streets Consulting, the business development, marketing and communications consultancy, Julia is also an MC, broadcaster and writer.