Allies, Advocates and Active Bystanders: Privilege and power for change

In this episode, host Julia Streets is joined by Danny Harmer, Chief People Officer for Aviva Plc. As an ally, Danny shares her views about the privilege of allies, how allyship can drive meaningful change and the ways in which advocates and active bystanders can support and amplify the diversity and inclusion agenda. Together they explore the generational range within the financial services industry, the impact and effects of office attendance and hybrid working models, and leaves us with a compelling analogy from Star Trek to boot!

