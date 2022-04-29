Aramco Team Series
The Aramco Team Series is a prestigious string of $1m women’s golf events on the Ladies European Tour. It features tournaments in Asia, America and Europe, including London.
Discover more about the series here.
Aramco Team Series
The Aramco Team Series is a prestigious string of $1m women’s golf events on the Ladies European Tour. It features tournaments in Asia, America and Europe, including London.
Discover more about the series here.
Subscribe to the City A.M. newsletter to have our top stories delivered directly to your inbox.Subscribe