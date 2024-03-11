Alexandra Forsterling eyes Solheim Cup debut after Aramco Team Series win

Forsterling’s win at the Aramco Team Series – Tampa boosts her chances of Solheim Cup selection

Rising star Alexandra Forsterling is targeting a Solheim Cup debut this year after claiming her biggest title yet at the Aramco Team Series in Tampa, Florida.

Forsterling, 24, beat Team Europe stalwarts Charley Hull and Carlota Ciganda to the title and admitted she would love to join forces with them against the US in Virginia in September.

“I am not going to lie, I was a little bit intimidated in the beginning. It’s great to play with Charley and Carlota, they play so well. I just tried to keep up with them,” she said.

“Playing in the Solheim Cup like they have would be a great honour. To play in that event and represent Europe would be amazing and mean a lot to me.”

Forsterling only joined the Ladies European Tour last year after turning professional but the German has already amassed three wins.

She currently sits second in the Solheim Cup qualifying places, and showed her potential by triumphing against a strong field on Sunday.

“I feel overwhelmed, I don’t know what to say, it’s just an amazing feeling,” she added.

“I was definitely nervous, you always are in the final round. I just tried to learn from the last times when I won and just play my game, try to adjust to the wind and have fun.”

World No8 Hull led overnight but could only finish three shots behind Forsterling in second place – a third top-10 finish from four events this year for the Englishwoman.

“It wasn’t exactly the result that I wanted but it’s just one of those weeks,” said Hull.

“It was windier today and it was very tricky when I hit some good shots and they just bounced. But I feel good, and I played pretty solid throughout.”

In the team competition of the $1m tournament, Pauline Roussin-Bouchard defended her title alongside Celine Herbin, Meghan MacLaren and amateur LuJain Omar Khalil.