Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

The award-winning Tottenham Hotspur Stadium is UK’s most technologically advanced stadium and venue. Home of Tottenham Hotspur Football Club, The NFL and a diverse range of stunning and unique venue spaces, we can offer you maximum choice and flexibility for your next event.

Our stadium can accommodate anywhere from 10 to 10,000 guests. Whatever the style and size of your event, we will work with you to choose which of our facilities is best suited to meet your needs and make it an occasion to remember. Many of our spaces can be set up in the style of your choosing so whether you’re looking to hold a drinks reception, sit-down dinner, or your company’s next sales launch, it’s no problem. You can relax in the knowledge that our dedicated team will go that extra mile to ensure that you, and your guests, enjoy a memorable experience from start to finish.

events@tottenhamhotspur.com

https://www.tottenhamhotspurstadium.com/venue-hire