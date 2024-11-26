Tottenham Hotspur Stadium Christmas Parties

Tick Christmas off your to-do list with Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

Want to host the ultimate office Christmas party? Tottenham Hotspur Stadium has an array of magical party options to ensure you have the most wonderful time.

Very few venues in the UK boast the experiences Tottenham Hotspur Stadium offers. Think of the Stadium as a universe where worlds collide, bringing together the best of the best. From hosting world class acts including Beyonce, Red Hot Chilli Peppers and Travis Scott, to the edge-of-the-seat action of the Premier League and NFL, Tottenham Hotspur Stadium never fails to deliver.

And the excitement isn’t just limited to the pitch and the stage – the Stadium is home to an array of spectacular spaces for you to make your mark this festive season. When it comes to Christmas celebrations, Tottenham Hotspur Stadium means business delivering an exceptional experience at every turn; the possibilities are truly endless.

If you truly want to wow your team this Christmas, Tottenham Hotspur Stadium should be top of your wish list. From customisable dining options to live entertainment, the Stadium is a venue that exceeds expectations and lights up the imagination – so whether you’d like a formal, sit-down dinner or an all-out bash, speak to our dedicated events team to arrange the perfect bespoke Christmas party.

With a huge variety of spaces and customisable package options, London’s leading event space is the perfect choice for your Christmas and end of year celebrations. Get in touch with our friendly team and plan a Christmas party they’ll be talking about well into the New Year!

As the Premier League’s greenest club, Tottenham Hotspur is committed to minimising the environmental impact of its operations, with a key focus on the sustainable delivery of events at its stadium – so you can rest assured that sustainability is integrated into every facet of your event’s planning and execution.

When it comes to Christmas parties, no one does it better than Tottenham Hotspur Stadium!



CHRISTMAS PARTY PACKAGE: INFORMAL DINING

(Minimum number 100)

Exclusive Hire 18:00 – 00:00

Glass of Fizz or Festive mocktail on arrival

Informal Light Bite dining, inclusive savoury and sweet options

Drinks package & Cash Bar

Entertainment – DJ throughout

Festive digital theming

Crackers

Dedicated Venue Management

Concierge & Event staffing

Cloakroom area



CHRISTMAS PARTY PACKAGE: SEATED DINING

(Minimum number 100)



Exclusive Hire 18:00 – 00:00

Glass of Fizz or Festive mocktail on arrival

2 course seated dining experience

Drinks package & Cash Bar

Entertainment – DJ throughout

Festive Digital theming

Crackers

Dedicated Venue Management

Concierge & Event staffing

Cloakroom area

Prices from £115pp + VAT



Contact: events@tottenhamhotspur.com