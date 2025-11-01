THE YEAR SIX DIVIDEND

Together, we’re on a mission to equip every YEAR SIX student in London with the financial skills they need to thrive. In a city that hosts some of the world’s most powerful financial institutions, far too many children leave school without a basic understanding of money.



That’s why we’re launching the YEAR SIX Dividend Campaign - a bold new initiative to raise £2m from City firms and individuals to deliver free, high-quality financial education to every YEAR SIX child in the capital.



This isn’t just about budgeting and saving. It’s about empowering the next generation to navigate the cost of living, avoid debt traps, understand their future pay packets, and feel confident managing their money.



By supporting this campaign, you’ll be giving young people the tools for lifelong financial wellbeing - right at the moment they’re starting to form money habits that will last a lifetime.