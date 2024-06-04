Record-breaking numbers of companies lauded as best of British business

For the last six decades, the UK’s most prestigious enterprise awards have highlighted the ambition, confidence, capability, resilience, innovation and international appeal of our diverse community of businesses.

Many are small and medium enterprises who step forward boldly to showcase their ingenuity, commercial acumen, entrepreneurial spirit and social awareness. SMEs make up 99 per cent of the UK’s business population and, along with bigger business, are our key economic drivers – from creating new opportunities and supporting people into work through to developing new innovations and exporting the best of Britain around the world.

It’s been a record-breaking year with the greatest number of recipients in the awards’ history. A total of 257 awards have been made, up from 148 in 2023, with five companies being recognised with two awards. In the International Trade category 161 businesses were recognised, 59 for Innovation, 29 for Sustainable Development and eight for Promoting Opportunity (through social mobility). For a full list of this year’s winners go to www.kingsawards.co.uk