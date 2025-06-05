British businesses celebrated in third year of The King’s Awards for Enterprise:

The recipients of The King’s Awards for Enterprise have now been announced, celebrating the achievements of leading businesses from across the UK and Channel Islands and recognising their vital role in growing our economy to improve lives.

This year, 197 businesses representing a diverse range of sectors, have been recognised by His Majesty The King as among the best in the country, highlighting the ambition, ingenuity, and success of our diverse business community.

A total of 199 awards have been issued with two companies, Hampshire-based Sonardyne International and Norfolk-based Delta Fire, being recognised for two Awards each.

Overall, 116 businesses have been recognised for International Trade, 46 for Innovation, 27 for Sustainable Development and 10 for Promoting Opportunity Through Social Mobility.

By supporting more people into work, developing new innovations and exporting the best Britain has to offer around the world, businesses like these are playing a key role in the Government’s mission to go further and faster for economic growth, to put more money in more working people’s pockets as part of our Plan for Change.

Gareth Thomas, Minister for Services, Small Businesses and Exports said:

“Congratulations to the recipients of this year’s King’s Awards for Enterprise, who all demonstrate the very best of British business talent.

“I wish them every success as they continue to grow, innovate and prosper, and commend the invaluable contributions they have already made to communities at home and abroad, helping to boost the UK economy.”

Out of the 197 winning businesses 176 (88%) are SMEs, and of those, 27 (14%) are micro-businesses, with 10 employees or less.

Smaller businesses are the beating heart of this government’s growth mission and providing them with the right support to overcome barriers and reach their full potential is an absolute priority. That is why this Government protected a million small firms from National Insurance increases and extended business rates relief in the Budget.

Since then, we have also launched the new Board of Trade to boost small businesses exports and announced over 200 new Banking Hub locations on top oaf the existing 100 already open. We have also taken action to tackle the scourge of late payments, and most recently, provided a multi-billion-pound increase in government backed financing to help organisations like the British Business Bank provide vital finance for smaller businesses.

We know that it will only take a 1% increase in SME productivity per year, over the next 5 years, to grow the UK economy by a whopping £94 billion.

Graham Brown, Managing Director of Sonardyne, said:

‘We’re absolutely delighted to have received this recognition. Receiving two King’s Awards in 2025 really celebrates Sonardyne’s ongoing performance in International Trade delivered by working sustainably.

“It’s a testament to the hard work of everyone at Sonardyne in making, selling, and supporting great products operating across our blue planet, whilst all the time caring deeply about how we do business to protect it. I hope we can inspire and help other UK businesses to do the same.”

Ian Gardner, Managing Director and Founder of Delta Fire, said:

“We are absolutely thrilled to receive two King’s Awards for Enterprise for both Innovation and Sustainable Development. These two highly prestigious awards are a fantastic recognition of the great team work in Delta Fire over the last 35 years from a small workshop unit to a state-of-the-art manufacturing facility using net zero energy.

“Innovation and Sustainability has led Delta Fire to exporting fire nozzles all around the world and being used to successfully extinguish the majority of fires in the UK every day.”

The King’s Awards for Enterprise were previously known as The Queen’s Awards for Enterprise and were renamed two years ago to reflect His Majesty The King’s desire to continue the legacy of HM Queen Elizabeth II by recognising outstanding UK businesses. The Award programme, now in its 59th year, has awarded over 8,000 companies since its inception

in 1965.

His Majesty’s Lord Lieutenants Ð The King’s representatives in each county Ð will be presenting the Awards to businesses locally throughout the year. One representative from each winning business will also be invited to a special Royal reception event.

Case-studies

Sonardyne Energy, a Hampshire based firm, transforming what’s possible in offshore energy, maritime defence and ocean science markets through the engineering and manufacturing of their world-leading underwater equipment. They receive the award for International Trade and Sustainable Development.

Delta Fire, a globally recognised designer, manufacturer, and supplier of specialist front-line fire fighting products, committed to sustainability and carbon neutrality by 2030. Based in Norfolk, Delta Fire have been recognised in the Innovation and Sustainable Development categories.

Other recipients also include:

Level Peaks, a business based in Hereford, and managed by ex-British Military Special Forces Veterans, which supplies innovative defence and security equipment to the UK Government and governments abroad. The company receives The King’s Award for International Trade.

Mixergy, which has received the Innovation award for their intelligent hot water tank which interacts between homes and the grid to maximise efficiency and reduce energy bills. The business is based in Oxford.

Further case-studies are available upon request.

By Andrew Edwards

The global high-tech software innovators with a mission to keep us safe

Whether you’re driving in your car, sitting in a plane or receiving hospital treatment, there’s a piece of software hidden away that can literally save your life.

The Real Time Operating System, or RTOS, is the smart software that keeps systems operating safely, accurately and securely.

The software, built into anything from aircraft control systems to pacemakers in the human heart, helps run timings and tasks critical to the safe functioning of the equipment.

A leading light in this high-tech market is WITTENSTEIN high integrity systems, from Long Ashton on the outskirts of Bristol, announced this month as winners of a coveted Kings Awards for Enterprise.

The company, which has customers worldwide and does 95 percent of its business abroad, picked up the prestigious honour in the International Trade category, and the team are understandably proud.

Managing Director Andrew Longhurst said: “We’re very proud to have won such a prestigious award. It says everything about the business and our excellent team.

“We are very much an exporting company selling cutting-edge software components to lots of large corporations around the world.

“These are being embedded into high-end safety-critical applications on a global level so it’s particularly fitting that we are recognised in the international trade category.

“This award is a reflection of the hard work of the entire WHIS team, some of whom have been dedicated to the business for decades.

It underscores the strength of our core values and team culture, further reinforced by our recent Great Place to Work accreditation, recognizing WHIS as a supportive and high-performing workplace.

“Having this award adds credibility, reliability and trust to our brand and will be valuable in our relationship with international customers, particularly in China and America where they can see we are recognised by the King.”

The WITTENSTEIN high integrity systems (WHIS) story began 25 years ago in 1999 when the business, originally part of the WITTENSTEIN aerospace group, began to focus on a new direction, high-integrity and safety-critical embedded systems design.

WHIS is a key division of the WITTENSTEIN group, which operates in over 40 countries, employs more than 2,800 people, and achieved a turnover exceeding 500 million USD in 2022/23.

The WHIS mission is to create a safer, greener, more secure future by providing high integrity Real Time Operating Systems and related engineering services to embedded software engineers worldwide.

The company’s flagship product, SAFERTOS¨, was developed as the business identified a growing need for this software in the safety critical sector. This is to say, an RTOS that can be used in applications that can not fail without risk to human life. The Kings Award highlights the global success of SAFERTOS¨, now trusted in over 46 countries across automotive, medical, aerospace, and industrial sectors. This success is largely due to the quality of the RTOS, able to achieve the highest levels of safety certification across these sectors.

“For us safety is everything,” says Andrew. “Think about it. If you’ve been in hospital attached to a piece of equipment, working in a factory or just driving your car, you will be relying on this software technology to keep you safe.”

WHIS operate in a fast-moving sector and the business is constantly looking at further innovation and growth

Says Andrew: “We see the automotive and aerospace sectors as probably the fastest growing markets.

“In-car systems and communications tech are becoming increasingly sophisticated as they are expected to do more and more. Also, with electric vehicle production significantly increasing, the industry will need newer and more advanced software to make them run efficiently and be more environmentally friendly.

“It will be the same story in the aerospace industry where our technology will be able to assist in more efficient operation and less carbon emissions.

“Security is also a growing issue globally and we are working on products that will add higher security levels for security-critical applications.

“Apart from that we are also on the move! We are continuing to grow. We now employ 60 people, significantly increasing staffing levels in the past three years and we are moving into new offices on Rivergate in Bristol city centre. So it’s exciting times for the future of the business.”

So, what exactly are RTOS and who uses them?

A Real Time Operating System, is a software component that rapidly switches between tasks, giving the impression that multiple programs are being executed at the same time on a single processing core.

An RTOS is designed for functions requiring precise task and time scheduling, often used in embedded systems which can span multiple industries with applications in robotics, aerospace, medical, rail and most commonly automotive technologies.

RTOS is used in modern vehicles for managing real-time tasks like engine control units, adaptive cruise control, and infotainment systems.

It is used in the medical sector for devices like pacemakers and medical monitoring systems, ensuring quick and accurate responses for patient safety.

RTOS helps manage flight control systems in aircraft, radar processing, and guidance systems, where timing and reliability are critical.

The software can also power robotic control systems, assembly lines, and process monitoring, ensuring real-time and safe task handling in manufacturing environments.

By Andrew Edwards

www.highintegritysystems.com

Glencairn Crystal: the family business with a worldwide name for excellence

Any connoisseur of fine whisky will tell you that to make the most of your drinking experience you need a glass of matching quality.

At a specialist studio in East Kilbride, Scotland, Glencairn Crystal is doing just that and producing iconic glassware fit for a King É quite literally.

For the world’s leading crystal glassware company can now boast a new Royal seal of approval after being honoured with a King’s Award for Enterprise for InnovationÉ for the fourth time in its history.

It’s an accolade that says everything about the philosophy of the family business Ð to produce the finest whisky glassware while putting care for the customer and staff at the forefront of everything they do.

The business, founded by Raymond Davidson in 1981, employs more than 70 people and sells its glasses, bottles and decanters to the business and consumer markets across the world.

It is now managed by Raymond’s two sons, Paul and Scott Davidson and family values continue to underpin the company.

For 25 years, Glencairn Crystal has produced the iconic Glencairn Glass – the first glass designed specifically for whisky.

Recognised as the official glass for whisky in the UK, and throughout the whisky industry internationally, it is the world’s favourite whisky glass, used by millions of consumers and distilleries around the globe.

Glencairn have now sold 50 million of the glasses and continue to supply worldwide demand by producing five million a year.

It is the most famous of all Glencairn’s glassware, but just one of the array of products crafted at the Crystal Studio, which include high-end bottles and decanters featuring intricate metalwork, unique application processes and state-of-the-art engraving techniques.

The studio currently engraves 5,000 pieces of crystal a week for a hungry UK and international market.

While these are the bread-and-butter products of the business, it also creates exclusive bottles and decanters for some of the rarest whiskies and spirits in the World.

One 80-year-old Glenlivet, presented in a one-off Glencairn decanter, sold for £140,000, while three other decanters of 64-year old rare malt are currently valued at £1.5m each.

Scott Davidson, who is New Product Development Director for the business, is understandably proud of the Kings Award and the values the company holds.

He said: “We are delighted to have been recognised for our work with The King’s Award for Innovation. To be granted such a prestigious award for the fourth time in the past 20 years is incredibly special.

“The attraction of the King’s Award is that big wow factor. It’s the most prestigious in the UK and recognition that we’ve been doing pioneering things since we started 44 years ago.

“For a company like ourselves, that is known in around 150 countries across the globe, it’s the King’s word and a mark of approval that we are worthy and reputable

“As a family run business for more than 40 years, we have a valued team of talented employees who have innovation at the core of everything we do. This award is a testament to the passion, creativity, and dedication of everyone here at Glencairn Crystal, and to our mission of pushing the boundaries of what’s possible for our customers in crystal and glass.”

By embedding world-leading invention and highly bespoke branding into its proprietary decanters and bottles, Glencairn works with spirits companies, globally, to elevate the value of their brands, showcasing, in the best possible light, the craftsmanship that has gone into every one.

The company first received the Queen’s Award for Innovation in 2006 for the Glencairn Glass, followed by the Queen’s Award

for International Trade in 2012

and 2017.

The business is perhaps the only company in the world that carries out the entire process of developing a whole decanter including the design, development, metal-ware, assembly and decoration.

It introduced innovations built over the years to achieve all of this in-house on a large scale, which was one of the key reasons they applied for the award this time around.

Winning these accolades reinforces the values built into the DNA of the business from the day it was founded.

Scott says: “The business is built on a commitment to personal service and quality workmanship and we believe that a focus on family values delivers both a better product and leads to customer-orientation.

“We treat everyone with the respect and warmth that a family would demand. Such values are not just words in a marking plan Ð we live by them.

“We are first and foremost a family business and business decisions are made by the family. We value our staff very highly and treat them as part of that family.

“It does get harder as you grow, but we continue to put people first, try to make sure they can enjoy their day’s work and provide an enjoyable environment to work in.

“We insist that people get away by five every day because we realise we all have lives to live outside

of work.”

The company has enjoyed steady growth from day one, looking to double turnover every five to six years.

It plans for further growth in the future, looking to expand into the fertile new markets in South Korea, China and India.

The team of more than 70 includes a wide range in terms, experience and expertise, but the business is particularly proud that it is bringing in a significant number of young graduates who can build a long career.

Says Scott: “These creative, talented young members of our team are the future of our business.”



By Andrew Edwards

www.glencairn.com

The third-generation chemical firm proving that family businesses can be global traders

When Derek and Norma Millard sat down with the bankers, the lawyers and the accountants back in the 1970s they could hardly have known that the business they were launching was going to be the success it is today.

Through their blood, sweat and tears ReAgent Chemical Services was launched on a journey that would take them from humble beginnings to the winners this month of a King’s Award for Enterprise.

Derek, who quit the safety of his job with chemical giant ICI to start the business, didn’t even have a factory to start with as he and Norma got things started from home.

Today, ReAgent is thriving on a growing customer base in a modern, environment-friendly factory on the Whitehouse Industrial Estate in Runcorn, Cheshire.

The announcement earlier this month that the business had won a King’s Award in the International Trade category is recognition of the growth, innovation and enterprise of the company.

Chief Executive and third-generation owner Richard Hudson is understandably proud, saying: “Since my grandfather founded ReAgent almost 50 years ago, we have focussed on sustainable growth, exceptional service and building trusted relationships with customers across the globe.

“Over the years we’ve employed many local Cheshire families and being part of our local community has always been just as important

to us as international trade.

“This award reflects the hard work and dedication of our entire team. It’s a moment of real pride for us all.”

ReAgent specialises in the development and manufacture of specialist chemical products for businesses worldwide, providing a full service from blending and packaging to delivery and technical support.

Its services include ampoule filling, chemical blending and bottling, coatings, contract manufacturing and chemical solutions.

ReAgent is so versatile that it can create products to fill 2ml glasses up to 1,000 litre containers and even road tankers.

Safety and the environment are of critical importance to the business, which has an array of certificates and accreditations to its name.

Caring for its people is equally important and the business is continually investing in its employee wellbeing programme, introducing new support and benefit initiatives.

Last year it introduced an Employee Assistance Programme to offer access to counselling and mental health support, amongst other resources.

It was also a transformative year for ReAgent with facility upgrades, new business strategies and community initiatives designed to lay the platform for further growth in the years ahead.

The business, so well cared for and nurtured by Derek and Norma all those years ago, is looking in great shape for a long time to come … and still in the safe custody of the same family.

By Andrew Edwards

www.reagent.co.uk

Clever in-ear device can help Cities feel Calmer

Flare Audio Awarded Royal Seal of Approval for Innovation

UK technology company, Flare Audio, has been honoured with a King’s Award for Enterprise, focussing on its unique breakthrough product, Calmer; a clever in-ear device that takes the edge off triggering sounds, helping wearers feel calmer and less stressed by noise.

Dedicated to designing and manufacturing innovative audio products, the multi-award-winning business has developed a number of technologies to help improve people’s experiences with sound.

Highlighted by the Awards for its excellence in Innovation, Flare’s Calmer reduces stress from annoying and uncomfortable noises without blocking sound, avoiding the isolation caused by ear plugs.

Calmer alters the ear’s internal geometry to soften high-frequency sounds, providing relief for everything from travel noise (including reducing impact from sirens, tube screeching and Tannoy announcements), busy places, eating sounds and family hecticness, to providing often life-changing benefits for those with sound sensitivities, including those associated with autism or ADHD.

Its latest addition to the range, Calmer Performance, also helps to increase focus, reduce distractions and minimise stress; proving popular for busy office workers and commuters.

Employing just 20 people, Flare was founded in 2007 by husband-and-wife team Davies and Naomi Roberts, and has gained support from big name artists and producers for their high-clarity earphone technology. The company’s success has seen them rack up over 4 million followers on social media, ship to 186 countries, and count names including broadcaster and music lover Stephen Fry, Producer Tony Visconti, and BBC DJ Chris Hawkins as supporters of the brand.

Flare’s Product Inventor and Co-Founder, Davies Roberts, will attend a Royal Reception at Windsor Castle hosted by His Majesty The King this June. There will also be a formal presentation of their award and Grant of Appointment at the company’s offices in Lancing, by The King’s personal representative, the Lord-Lieutenant.

“I can’t express how humbled I am that one of my inventions has been recognised by the King,” says Flare’s Davies Roberts. “When Naomi and I founded Flare, we had a clear mission to develop meaningful sound technologies. We started by redesigning

loudspeakers and had no idea that our constant innovation and R&D would lead us to creating products that help calm our response to stressful noises. I am so honoured for Flare to receive this award, being recognised for an invention that is making a difference in the world is what every inventor dreams of.”

www.flareaudio.com

GeoPura: the breakthrough energy technology building a greener future

For Andrew Cunningham the journey towards a greener energy network in the UK and beyond has been a personal crusade for more than a decade.

The Chief Executive of zero emission power provider GeoPura believes that businesses can invest in going green and still make a profit in the process.

And he’s proving it with the company he launched in 2019 providing HPUs (Hydrogen powered generators) to supply zero emission electric power when and where it is needed off, or to supplement, the national grid.

From music festivals and sports events to Ministry of Defence establishments and power stations the HPUs are providing an alternative to highly polluting diesel generators.

The easily transportable power boxes provide scalable green energy for construction, film and TV, live events, electric vehicle charging, and critical infrastructure.

The Newcastle-based business, GeoPura, is an innovative collaboration with Siemens Energy and the result of more than 12 years of research and development by engineer Andrew who has invested a significant amount of his own money in the project.

The remarkable progress of the business and its commitment to protecting the planet, was rewarded earlier this month, when honoured with a King’s Award for Enterprise in the Innovation category, recognising its pioneering work.

This prestigious accolade celebrates the development and commercial success of the HPUs, a breakthrough technology that provides scalable zero emission energy on such a wide scale.

Andrew said: “We’re incredibly proud to receive the King’s Award for Enterprise. It is a powerful recognition of the hard work, innovation and commitment of the entire GeoPura team and our partners.

“At a time when the need for clean, reliable energy has never been greater, this award supports the shift to green hydrogen and zero emission fuels. Our Hydrogen Power Units are helping to phase out polluting fuels like diesel and HVO that damage health and the environment.

“Our technology delivers scalable, reliable, zero emission electricity wherever and whenever it is needed. From critical infrastructure and EV charging to media production and construction, we are cutting carbon, improving air quality, and enabling organisations across the UK to accelerate their journey to net zero.

“It is an honour to be recognised on a national stage and even more meaningful to be building the future of clean energy in a region with such a proud industrial heritage.

We are creating skilled jobs, training apprentices, and investing in the local supply chain right here in the North East.”

GeoPura’s HPUs are manufactured at scale in the North East, through a long-term collaboration with Siemens Energy at its CA Parsons Works site in Newcastle.

This collaboration is supporting regional job creation, supply chain growth, and apprenticeships in a sector critical to the UK’s net zero ambitions.

GeoPura currently offer two key units, the HPU1 and, most recently, the even more powerful HPU2, for large events and at scale EV charging.

HPUs use green hydrogen, produced from renewable electricity, to deliver reliable power anywhere it’s needed – from 50kW to 50MW, providing power where the electricity grid is not available or sufficient. A self charging battery, powered by green hydrogen, GeoPura’s HPUs convert green hydrogen into electricity through fuel cell technology, producing only water and heat as by-products.

The public health benefits are significant too. Air pollution, especially from diesel engines, is linked to heart and lung disease and contributes to tens of thousands of premature deaths in the UK each year.

Andrew Cunningham says businesses must adopt green energy for the sake of all of us and the planet’s future. He said: “It’s massively important. it’s a matter of survival; certainly survival of life of the kind we enjoy at the moment.

“There is no doubt whatsoever in my mind that human-induced climate change is real and all the signs that I see are accelerating and accelerating to a scary extent.”

Speaking of the journey GeoPura has been on Andrew said: “I never had any doubt the technology would work. I’m an engineer by background and GeoPura was built on 12 years of research development.

“But the real doubt was can you come up with a commercial model where people will pay for this? Well they did, and they are, just going to prove that business with an environmental conscience is a viable philosophy.”

GeoPura’s HPUs are proving to be invaluable across a wide range of uses Ð with the benefit of producing zero pollution in the process Ð and are already trusted by major names including Balfour Beatty, the BBC, National Grid and the MOD. Some recent examples include:

The company was commissioned by power station owner Uniper to provide HPU energy during a six-month power-down for maintenance at its Cottam Development Centre Natural Gas Plant between June 2022 and January 2023.

It was an alternative to diesel that saved 17 tonnes of carbon dioxide emissions Ð approximately the same amount of CO 2 produced by a car that has driven around the world 17 times.

Last year GeoPura HPUs at the Isle of Wight Festival replaced traditional diesel generators to provide power for crew and artist catering and part of the guest village. This bold initiative was part of the festival’s commitment to becoming the most sustainable in the country. The units powered these key areas with zero emissions saving 9.2 tonnes of CO 2 emissions in the process.

The England Touch Association commissioned GeoPura to supply power at the 2024 Touch Rugby World Cup in Nottingham across 23 fields, spread over two venues, for seven days. This included an electric vehicle charging infrastructure.

By replacing diesel generators with hydrogen-powered alternatives the tournament successfully reduced its carbon emissions by 6.6 tonnes.

GeoPura and the Ministry of Defence teamed up for a landmark hydrogen power trial, introducing hydrogen energy on military bases to generate electricity and recharge electric cars and vans.

Locations included RAF Leaming, HMNB Devonport, Mervile Barracks Colchester, HMS Excellent Portsmouth and RAF Northolt. With approximately 120,000 miles driven in vehicles charged via the HPUs over the course of the trial, the project saved 31 tonnes in CO 2 emissions.

By Andrew Edwards

www.geopura.com

Family business scoops a first for Norfolk, with double 2025 King’s Award win

Family business scoops a first for Norfolk with double 2025 King’s Award win.

A Norwich-based family business has been awarded two prestigious King’s Awards for Enterprise in what is believed to be a first for Norfolk.

Delta Fire has received one accolade for its outstanding achievements in sustainable development alongside another King’s Award for its approach to innovation.

The business, which manufactures and supplies bespoke fire fighting equipment to more than 100 countries and most of the UK’s fire and rescue services, has invested millions in the county through its mission to sustainably manufacture world-class fire fighting equipment and to provide a sustainable and eco-friendly facility for its staff.

It officially opened a £5.5m design and state-of-the-art manufacturing base at Broadland Business Park in Norwich last July and is currently adding an extra 975sqm extension on the back of the building to support its growth into new international markets.

It has already celebrated hitting net-zero energy use at its facility this year, propelling it into one of the most environmentally responsible suppliers within the global fire sector.

All the offices and factory are heated and cooled by air source heat pumps and covered by 648 solar panels, producing 260MWh of green energy annually.

Excess rainwater is collected for ground maintenance and a 300kWh battery system supports solar power generation to provide around eight months of energy, where the company significantly generates more energy than it uses and supplies the excess to the grid.

Subject to approval, there are plans to install up to three helical wind turbines to cover the remaining months.

Delta Fire’s innovation has focused around responding to market need with nozzles and equipment developed for high rise building fires, wildfires and electric vehicle fires.

Its products are used across many sectors, including aviation, petrochemical, sustainable energy industries, marine and defence.

Ian Gardner, Managing Director of Delta Fire and Founder, said the double accolade was poignant in a year full of milestones for the business.

“We would have been absolutely delighted to achieve just one King’s Award, but to be recognised for two is just phenomenal.

“It’s my fifth decade working in the fire industry and our 35th year in business in Norwich, so it couldn’t have come at a better time. It feels a wonderful recognition of what has been a lifetime of work.

“Delta Fire has grown beyond my wildest dreams, from just me, designing and building a few products in a small workshop, to a world class international business sustainably manufacturing state-of-the-art fire nozzles, all manufactured using advanced automated machines and robotics, which are all powered by solar energy.

“These awards build on the strong foundations and accumulated efforts of many talented, skilled and hard-working Delta Fire team members, some of whom have been with Delta Fire for more than 25 years and many with over 15 years service. It is because of their hard work that we are honoured and recognised today.

“I want to thank our team, my family and all our customers for supporting us every step of the way.”

Alongside its sustainable work on site, Delta Fire has planted 3,000 trees in Tanzania, which has offset more than 450 tonnes of CO 2 and is part of a long-term annual support programme.

Jordon King, Ian’s grandson, is part of the senior management team, and has been responsible for putting the company forward for several awards in the last few years.

Jordon said: “I joined the family business seven years ago after completing my degree at the University of Nottingham. I was struck by my grandfather’s commitment to innovation and sustainable development, which is the backbone of Delta Fire.

Jerome Mayhew, MP for Broadland and Fakenham, said

“Not only is it a first for Norfolk, Delta Fire has also made it extra special for our county by achieving it in sustainable high-tech manufacturing Ð a sector that we want to encourage in Norfolk.

“The Delta Fire team, and the founding family, have achieved something really special. Their investment in the skills of Norfolk people, in jobs, innovation and our environment is brilliant for the area.”

www.deltafire.co.uk

Digital Control Room: Keeping Online Content Compliant

Digital Control Room has designed the first and only platform that automatically monitors companies’ online content on a global scale to ensure it remains compliant at all times.

The shift to digital has resulted in an explosion of online content, meaning that companies need to be more vigilant than ever in ensuring such content always remains compliant with statutory regulations, industry codes of practice and company policies – not only at time of publication but for as long as it remains online.

This is particularly important in highly-regulated sectors such as financial services, legal and pharmaceuticals where local customisation, re-purposing, or inadvertent use of outdated material can quickly lead to non-compliance and expose the company to significant, but avoidable risk.

To meet this need, Digital Control Room has developed intelligent scanning technology that automatically and regularly scans an organisation’s entire web presence, penetrating thousands of web pages, PDFs and image files at lightning speed. It examines a company’s live content and alerts them to non-compliant, outdated, duplicate or unauthorised material, enabling them to take immediate action. The system can also track version history, enabling full auditability and global oversight of online risk.

Automated audits are accurate and fast, slashing manual review times by up to 85% (from 6 months to just 1 month) while repeatability delivers lasting confidence and regulatory peace of mind. As such, Digital Control Room provides an automated, vital line of defence, giving organisations full visibility and control of all published content – across all markets and languages – enabling them to maintain accuracy, enhance compliance and reduce risk.

On winning the Innovation award in the King’s Awards for Enterprise scheme, founder and CEO Stephen Hickey commented: ‘I am honoured that Digital Control Room has won a King’s Award for Enterprise as it provides global recognition of our team’s ability and dedication to delivering valuable, leading-edge technology alongside quality customer service’.

He continued: ‘We are also proud to have become a valued provider in the financial, legal and pharmaceutical sectors and would like to thank each and every customer for providing the opportunity to work together and enable us to receive this major award’

Digital Control Room’s global clients include Visa, PwC, Eversheds Sutherland, AstraZeneca and Sanofi and, in addition to being the 2025 King’s Award Innovation recipient, the company is the current holder of the Pharmaceutical Marketing Society’s Gold Award for Pharma Technology Impact. For more information, visit their website.

www.digitalcontrolroom.com

Midland Aerospace: a journey from the brink to a King’s Award for Enterprise

Four years ago, the picture looked bleak for Midlands Aerospace.

Struggling with losses and with an order book virtually empty due to poor customer service and delivery performance that was then compounded by the downturn in the Aerospace industry at the height of the Covid epidemic, closure seemed only around the corner.

Today it is boasting a healthy turnover, the orders are increasing year on year, and the incredible business success story has been recognised by a Kings Award for Enterprise in the International Trade category.

The Nottingham based business, owned by parent company the Calder Group, is a supplier of machined and fabricated detailed and elementary components to the Aerospace and Defence industries.

It’s biggest customer is Europe’s largest aeronautics and space company, and the growing collaboration is the main contributing factor to the improved fortunes of Midland Aerospace.

The turnaround of the business was achieved when a new team arrived at the parent Company in 2020 who appointed Gary Roberts as Managing Director to deliver a five-year rescue plan, Vision 25. It was a plan that over delivered by a country mile.

Now Vision 28 already well under way to increase turnover to £30m and double the number of staff employed from 90 to 180 in the next five years.

Reflecting on how things might have turned out Gary Roberts said: “Four years ago, the business was loss-makings had no real identity, no understanding or interaction with customer, no plan, low team morale, and ineffective processes and controls.

“The COVID pandemic was the nail in the coffin for many businesses and, without the support of parent company Calder Group and an injection of funds from the main shareholder, Midland Aerospace would also not be here today.

“In 2021 a new management team set out to turn the fortunes of Midland Aerospace, starting by development of a business plan with clear goals to stabilise then grow the business.”

The relationship between the company and its customers had disintegrated to such an extent that the work simply dried up.

The company was reliant on one large contract in the UK, which provided 40-50% of the annual sales volume, but as performance and reputation declined so did the orders.

Gary was astonished to discover that there was no personal relationship between the business and its clients, including the untapped potential in the shape of Europe’s largest aeronautics and space company.

“All dealings were through an online portal,” he said. “Orders were placed through the portal; Midland Aerospace accepted or declined them and then updated the customer on progress via the portal. There was no direct human interaction on the customer account; the customer was effectively a faceless organisation.

“In the end there were virtually no orders, and nobody seemed to think it might be a good idea to meet with our customers and ask them why!” Gary Roberts embarked on a customer retention strategy, meeting with key decision makers to align Midland Aerospace with the needs of the customer and developing relationships built on trust and collaboration.

On top of a sixfold increase in new orders from Europe’s largest aeronautics and space company the business also diversified into aircraft conversion and began a new relationship with the world’s largest airframe maintenance, repair and overhaul solution provider (MRO) based in Singapore.

The relationship with the MRO solution provider started in 2021 when Midland Aerospace were awarded the opportunity to support their passenger to freight conversion programmes.

Midland Aerospace received purchase orders to onboard 297 new parts within a 2-month timeframe. Midland Aerospace were successful in this initial project and a new customer relationship was born and since then the relationship as gone from strength to strength with orders increasing fourfold.

In 2024 exports accounted for over 75% of total sales and Gary puts the success of the rebranding largely down the work put into re-establishing its reputation as a business that is reliable and trustworthy.

“We have achieved improvements across all areas of the business, estimating, customer services, engineering, planning, health and safety, quality, delivery and finance.”

All of this work has led to the Kings Award and Gary is understandably delighted.

“We are immensely proud of this fantastic achievement. This acknowledgement is a testament to the progress we have made and recognition of a great team who have bought into the long-term vision.

“This award would not have been possible without our customers, who have provided support and guidance over this period of growth, and we thank them for their continued support.

“The award sends a message to our existing customers and potential new customer that Midland Aerospace can be trusted to deliver and that’s not just products. The supply chain demands much more than the product, it demands business ethics, environmental responsibility, cyber security and this acknowledgement demonstrates that we can be a partner and not just a supplier.”



A company with so much to offer

Midland Aerospace offers a comprehensive range of services, supported by an extensive range of in-house surface treatments and inspection capabilities.

Core competencies of Midland Aerospace include:

• Engineering of complex components, assemblies and sub-assemblies

• In-house Programming and Verification

• Machining and Fabrication

• Surface Technologies – Coatings / fully integrated solutions

• Heat Treatment & Non-Destructive Testing

Midland Aerospace is part of the Calder group; a pan-European engineering group, serving a global customer base operating in the aerospace and defence, construction, healthcare, marine, nuclear, oil and gas, security, and other markets.

The company holds several OEM accreditations and is a Tier 1 supplier, supporting a global distribution network in aftermarket spares, repair and passenger to freight conversion across a range of commercial aircraft platforms.

With an outstanding reputation for Quality, Cost and Delivery, Midland Aerospace are a trusted partner, holding a wide arrange of approvals and accreditations including:

• AS9100 rev D

• CAA Part 21g

• AIRBUS

• NADCAP Chemical Processing (Gold Merit)

• NADCAP Heat Treatment

(Silver Merit)

• NADCAP NDT (Silver Merit)

The journey and growth continue with exports accounting for over 75% of sales and now the prestigious King’s Award for Enterprise for International Trade.

By Andrew Edwards

www.midlandaerospace.com

International Energy Products’s export strength earns King’s Award for Enterprise

Sheffield-based International Energy Products (IEP), a manufacturer and stockholder of steel and specialised alloys, has been awarded the King’s Award for Enterprise in International Trade, cementing its position as one of the UK’s most dynamic export success stories in recent years.

The honour is the highest official award for British business and a significant milestone for the advanced materials specialist, which supplies corrosion-resistant superalloys to clients operating in some of the most demanding industrial environments in the world, such as the energy, defence, aviation and marine sectors.

Headquartered in the UK’s historic ‘steel city’, IEP supports customers with mission-critical materials designed to withstand extreme conditions, from subsea pressures to high-temperature aerospace systems. Founded in 2017 by CEO Emma Parkinson, it has grown from a one-person operation into the cornerstone of a five-entity manufacturing group with a global footprint. IEP’s capabilities sit within the wider International Group, which combines stockholding, machining, forging, non-destructive testing, and additive manufacturing to provide clients with a vertically integrated, turnkey service.

This latest accolade marks a new chapter in the company’s ambitious international expansion and in the resurgence of Britain’s industrial North.

Precision performance on a global stage

IEP’s recognition in the International Trade category comes follows an exceptional period of export-led growth, with around 70% of its business consisting of overseas trade. In the financial year 2022, the company exceeded its targets by 37%. In financial year 2023, that figure rose to 45%. Then, for financial 2024, IEP had posted year-on-year growth of 74% – its strongest performance to date.

Over that same period, IEP entered eight new international markets, winning 23 major contracts and clients overseas. Its international revenue is now distributed across four key regions: 20% in the EU, 20% in the Middle East, 20% in Asia Pacific, and 10% in the United States.

“This award recognises the long-term, strategic thinking, technical strength, and relationship-led approach that has defined our growth strategy to date. It’s also testament to strength of the manufacturing heritage and prowess long associated with the UK Ð and especially here in Sheffield Ð and demonstrates that we can still help lead the way in major international markets.”

Resilience in a challenging trade climate

IEP’s trajectory stands out all the more given the backdrop of global turbulence it has navigated since its inception in 2019. In recent years, UK exporters have faced a shifting regulatory landscape, currency pressures, and evolving tariffs, but IEP has more than sustained its momentum.

Sheffield-born, globally respected

At the helm of IEP’s success is Emma Parkinson – a founder-CEO who opted out of the conventional academic path to pursue hands-on experience in manufacturing. After time spent both recruiting for and working within the sector, she launched IEP in her twenties, initially running every part of the business herself, from operating machinery to managing the books.

Fast-forward seven years, and IEP is the lead company within a group that includes:

• International Precision Engineering

delivering complex alloy machining;

• International NDT Solutions

specialising in advanced testing and inspection;

• International Forgings and Heat Treatment

supplying forged products to critical specifications;

• International Additive Manufacturing

offering cutting-edge 3D metal printing for industrial alloys.

Together, these businesses offer clients (including global names such as Aker Solutions and OneSubsea) a full-spectrum engineering and supply chain solution, all headquartered in the UK.

“We’re proud to maintain our roots in South Yorkshire while competing at the highest level globally,” said Parkinson. “Sheffield has a reputation built on steel. Our job is to continue that legacy, not walk away from it.”

What the King’s Award means

IEP is now licensed to use the King’s Award emblem for the next five years – a symbol Parkinson says will open doors and build further trust in overseas markets.

“Whether you’re bidding for contracts in defence, energy, or infrastructure, having this mark

of trust is a real assets,” she said. “It shows clients that you’re not only credible; you’ve been benchmarked at the highest level.”

What’s next?

With momentum building, IEP is doubling down on strategic growth across international markets. The business is investing in its infrastructure, people, and digitalisation – particularly to support expanding operations in Europe, North America and the Middle East.

The company is also continuing to innovate, with additive manufacturing seen as a key enablers for future competitiveness in global supply chains.

Also a member of Make UK Defence and the British Manufacturing Consortium, and with ISO9001 and TUV certification across the Group, IEP is setting the standard for what modern British engineering can look like: specialist, scalable, and export-driven.

In a moment when policymakers are calling for a revival of UK industry, IEP sets a demonstrative example: one forged in Sheffield, and built for the world.

www.internationalenergyproducts.com