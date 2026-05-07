The City AM Awards: Three cheers for these business heroes

A little over 20 years ago, as City AM prepared to hit the streets for the very first time, the team was clear that a bit of positivity needed to be baked into its founding ethos. This has never meant shying away from difficult conversations or sanitising the news agenda, but it has meant that even in tough times (perhaps especially in tough times ) our editorial philosophy has been built around the belief that business is a force for good in the world.

Entrepreneurs, founders, investors and leaders are – far more often than not – heroes.

What’s more, we’ve always believed that the system they operate in – one of market forces, competition, risk and reward – is preferable to any system that anyone has ever designed or advocated as a replacement. It’s not possible in a couple of paragraphs to do justice to the inevitable and necessary nuance that exists within this set of beliefs, but as a statement about the ideas that shape our outlook I think it stands up well.

And last night we were reminded, in the most uplifting and tangible way, that these ideas are not abstract. The 2026 City AM Awards crowned winners in 12 categories, celebrating achievement across sectors and from the largest players to the freshest start-up. With nearly 500 guests in the Guildhall, the cheers and rounds of applause were huge as winners took to the stage, often surrounded by entire teams.

Every winner has their own origin story, whether that was taking a chance on an idea they’ve nurtured, or someone taking a chance on them. I cannot begin to imagine the total (or future) value creation represented by the 12 winners, let alone the 60 nominees. The jobs created, the growth generated, the tax revenues contributed. It’s mind boggling.

And so while we recognised the winners for their own achievements the whole night was, as it always has been, a celebration of business and entrepreneurship in the widest possible sense. It’s not always easy these days to live up to City AM‘s founding emphasis on optimism, but occasions such as last night make it a little easier.

Congratulations from all of us to all the nominees and winners – and we’ll be back to do it all again next year.