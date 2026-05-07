Avantra 26 Reduces SAP Incident Resolution Times by 60% With New AI-Powered Intelligence

Avantra, the leading AIOps platform for SAP operations, today announced the launch of Avantra 26. The release marks a significant advancement in AI-driven operations, strengthening native integration with SAP Cloud ALM, and delivering automated visibility across SAP Business Technology Platform (BTP).

As SAP landscapes grow in complexity, operations teams are under increasing pressure to resolve incidents faster without additional resources. Avantra 26 is engineered to address this operational gap through deeper automation and AI-driven intelligence.

Hours of Triage Reduced to Seconds with Avantra AIR

Alongside Avantra 26, Avantra announces the availability of Avantra AIR Root Cause Analyzer, an AI-powered intelligence engine that automatically investigates SAP incidents and surfaces a structured diagnosis the moment an issue is detected. Available as a separate license, Avantra AIR uses AI to instantly correlate logs, system data, and alerts across multiple systems manually. Avantra AIR delivers instant analysis, highlights likely causes, next steps, and guidance as soon as an issue is detected.

“SAP operations teams have long had solutions that flag issues but leave it to experts to find the cause. Avantra AIR changes that. Engineers now get a diagnosis in seconds instead of hours. This is the AI-led shift that customers are demanding from their tech stack, and Avantra 26 brings it to our global customers,” said Brenton O’Callaghan, Chief Product Officer at Avantra.

Early customers report up to a 60% reduction in mean time to insight and resolution, a 2-3x increase in automated tasks, and 10-20 hours in monthly time savings per senior engineer.

“Before, when we saw an Avantra alert, we had to spend time working out what it meant and how to resolve it. Now it’s all there – we can review, validate, and act straight away, and decide quickly whether it’s something we resolve within the SAP teams or requires engagement with other teams to resolve.” – Martin Gillon, Head of Technical Operations at Howdens.

Deeper Cloud Integration with SAP Cloud ALM and BTP

As an SAP Cloud ALM Silver Partner, Avantra 26 delivers a production-ready integration with two-way synchronisation of system data and alerts. Teams can now act on Cloud ALM systems directly within Avantra, reducing sprawl and improving operational continuity for RISE with SAP environments.

For SAP BTP, the release adds automated discovery of your growing BTP estate, creating a unified view that removes manual onboarding and improves governance and cost visibility.

Avantra 26 builds on the platform’s industry-leading automation experience, enabling complex tasks like system refresh to be easily executed by business users and L1 support teams. A modernised interface brings classic and new experiences together in a single, unified UI, putting powerful automation in the hands of every user.

Unifying SAP Workflow Execution and Visibility with Intelligent Automation

Avantra 26 introduces the Automation Runner, bringing workflow execution and monitoring into a single, modern interface. Complex SAP tasks like system refreshes can now be executed by business users and L1 support teams, without specialist Basis knowledge.

Teams get a real-time view of running workflows, exceptions, and execution history in one place, improving visibility and control. Automation Runner puts the full power of Avantra’s industry-leading automation into the hands of every user, enabling faster, more consistent SAP operations.

Supporting the Shift to Hybrid and Cloud-First Environments

As global enterprises begin their transition from SAP Solution Manager and SAP Landscape Management, Avantra 26 focuses on giving customers end-to-end transparency across their hybrid environments. Built-in integration with SAP Cloud ALM, automated BTP visibility, and unified automation across landscapes enable teams to modernise without disruption while keeping operations running smoothly.

Avantra 26 is available now. Find out more at www.avantra.com

About Avantra

Avantra (Syslink Xandria Ltd) is the industry-leading AIOps platform for SAP operations, enabling hyperautomation and transforming operations from reactive to proactive. Founded in Switzerland in 2000 with offices in Basel, London and Chicago, Avantra has been a trusted SAP advisor for some of the world’s largest enterprises and managed service providers, freeing IT operations teams from repetitive tasks to focus on higher-value work. Now you’re really running.™ For more information, visit www.avantra.com

About Howdens

Howdens provide trade customers with kitchens, joinery, and hardware products, which are available from local stock at depots across the UK, Republic of Ireland, France, and Belgium.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260507719874/en/

Contact

Ruvina Uppal

avantra@sourcecodecomms.com

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New release transforms SAP incident response, turning hours of expert analysis into seconds with AI-powered insight

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