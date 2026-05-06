DNA Payments and OnePlusTwo Partner to Expand Self-service Kiosks and Solutions for Hospitality and Retail

DNA Payments, the UK’s leading independent payments provider, and OnePlusTwo, a provider of advanced Point of Sale (POS), self-service, and Kitchen Display Screen (KDS) technologies, are partnering to make in-store, self-service and online purchases more accessible across hospitality and retail. Together, they offer an all-in-one solution bringing secure, fast payment processing together with the latest software technologies.

The partnership comes at an important time for the UK market. As automation becomes more common in major supermarkets and fast-food chains, more small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) are adopting similar technology to stay competitive. The joint solution from DNA Payments and OnePlusTwo helps close this gap, by offering a professional-grade system spanning self-service kiosks, integrated payments, kitchen display screens, and eCommerce – ensuring a secure, smooth customer experience from order to fulfilment.

“Automation and self-service are no longer just for the big names on the high street,” said Colin Neil, CEO of DNA Payments. “Our partnership with OnePlusTwo is about making that technology accessible, secure, and simple to use. In tough economic times, making payments easier matters more than ever, so businesses of any size can enjoy smooth, unattended payment experiences.”

“We have always aimed to make payments simple and straightforward,” said Ahmed Sadeeq from OnePlusTwo. “By working with DNA Payments, we can now offer a true all-in-one solution. Whether it’s a seasonal food truck or busy quick-service restaurant, our new terminals, and DNA’s secure payments infrastructure, offer flexibility and reliability that even the biggest fintech companies struggle to match.”

With DNA Payments’ experience in unattended terminals, this partnership lets businesses add kiosks that work smoothly without needing constant oversight. As a result, staff can spend more time helping customers while the tech takes care of order entries and payments.

The OnePlusTwo solution is a complete system that goes far beyond front-of-house tasks. In hospitality settings, the kiosk connects directly to a Kitchen Display System. This means orders placed at the kiosk – or online via eCommerce channels – go straight to the kitchen, reducing mistakes and speeding up service. This end-to-end integration between POS, self-service, integrated payments, KDS, and eCommerce gives businesses a unified view of their business.

About DNA Payments: DNA Payments is one of the UK’s largest independent omnichannel payment companies. It helps businesses of all sizes receive payments in-store, online, and on-the-go. With a focus on innovation and reliability, DNA Payments provides the infrastructure that powers thousands of businesses across the UK and Europe.

About OnePlusTwo: OnePlusTwo is a leading provider of POS and self-service software solutions for independent and multi-outlet businesses. Based in the UK, they specialise in creating intuitive, powerful, and flexible technology for the hospitality and retail sectors, helping businesses improve customer experience and operational throughput.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260506012932/en/

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