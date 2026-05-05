RS2 Expands Latin America Footprint Through Major Long-Term Processing Agreement

RS2, a Tier-1 global provider of payment processing infrastructure and payment technology solutions, today announced a significant long-term processing agreement with a major financial services partner in Latin America.

Due to confidentiality obligations, the identity of the client cannot be disclosed at this stage. However, the agreement represents an important milestone in RS2’s continued international expansion and strengthens the Group’s role as a trusted technology partner for financial institutions operating across complex, multi-market payments environments.

Built on RS2’s globally proven BankWORKS® platform, the partnership will significantly broaden RS2’s regional footprint. Under the agreement, RS2 will extend its acquiring capabilities into eight additional markets: Ecuador, Honduras, El Salvador, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, the Dominican Republic and Guatemala.

RS2 will also expand its issuing services across eight markets: Guatemala, Honduras, El Salvador, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, the Dominican Republic and the Cayman Islands.

The agreement builds on RS2’s established presence in Latin America, where the Group is already active in Brazil, Mexico, Colombia, Peru and Argentina. It further reinforces RS2’s position as a key enabler of digital payments infrastructure across Latin America, supporting banks, acquirers, issuers and financial services providers with scalable, resilient and secure processing technology.

Patrick Gauci, General Manager, RS2 Smart Processing, said: “This agreement marks another important step in RS2’s growth journey across Latin America. The region continues to present significant opportunities for digital transformation in payments, and we are proud to support our partner with a platform that is proven, scalable and built for complex multi-country processing requirements.

While we are unable to disclose the client’s identity at this stage, the scope of the partnership reflects the strength of BankWORKS® and RS2’s long-standing commitment to enabling the next phase of payments growth across the region.”

The five-year, multi-million-euro agreement is expected to support RS2’s long-term revenue growth, further diversify its international client base and increase the Group’s exposure to high-growth payments markets.

The partnership also demonstrates RS2’s ability to support both acquiring and issuing services through a single, integrated platform model, enabling financial institutions to modernise payments infrastructure, expand across markets and respond to evolving merchant and consumer payment needs.

RS2 remains committed to expanding its global footprint and delivering secure, reliable and future-ready payment technology to partners worldwide.

About RS2

RS2 is a global, cloud-native payments technology provider, delivering end-to-end issuing and acquiring on a single platform – BankWORKS®.

Processing over 31 billion transactions annually with 99.99% platform uptime, RS2 enable banks, financial institutions, and payments companies to simplify complexity, scale internationally, and operate with full control across the payments value chain.

A listed company with over 35 years of expertise, RS2 combines proven processing capabilities with modern, cloud native, modular architecture designed for today’s digital payments ecosystem.

RS2’s BankWORKS® platform stands out as a robust cloud-native solution designed for both issuing and acquiring operations. With its advanced orchestration layer seamlessly integrating all aspects of business operations, clients gain access to comprehensive analytics, reporting tools, and reconciliation features.

This empowers businesses to effortlessly expand their global footprint through a single integration, while also gaining valuable insights into payment processes and customer behaviour, enhancing operational efficiency, increasing conversion rates, mitigating fraud and driving profitability.

www.RS2.com

www.beyondbyrs2.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260505502758/en/

Contact

Media Contact

Scott Girling-Heathcote

Account Director

SkyParlour

scott@skyparlour.com

Tel +44 (0)330 043 1315

Abstract

RS2 today announced a significant long-term processing agreement with a major financial services partner in Latin America.

Company Logo