Options Technology expands Financial Services Footprint with Major Tier 1 Bank AI Deployment in Iceland

Options Technology, a global leader in financial technology managed services and IT infrastructure, today announced its PrivateMind solution has been selected by a Tier 1 bank for major AI deployment in its Iceland data center.

PrivateMind is a fully governed AI platform, purpose-built for financial institutions that demand absolute data privacy, performance, and control. Deployed in strategic hubs, with direct connectivity to exchanges and liquidity providers, PrivateMind empowers teams to explore AI safely and at speed, and leverage GPU acceleration alongside large scale inference projects.

Uniting PrivateMind’s secure AI capabilities with Iceland’s renewable-powered, high-density facilities, provides organizations with the sustainable foundation needed for responsible AI at scale. Hosted within atNorth’s ICE02 campus, this site is also strategically located between New York and London financial hubs with excellent connectivity and low-latency networks, making them ideally suited to AI and other high-performance workloads.

Danny Moore, President and CEO, Options Technology commented “This major deployment is a huge win for both our PrivateMind solution and Options as a whole. Adding a tier 1 banking client to our growing ecosystem of enterprise GPU deployments further reinforces our position as the chosen partner for financial institutions, and we’re excited to see how this partnership develops.”

Ryan Ballantine, Director, PrivateMind, said “This deployment strengthens PrivateMind’s AI footprint and underscores our commitment to delivering sustainable, high-performance AI infrastructure to financial institutions. This also marks a significant expansion in our data center footprint across the United States and Europe and is only the beginning of what we have in store.”

This announcement comes after several recent developments for Options, including the Texas Stock Exchange (TXSE) selecting Options’ AtlasInsight solution, the launch of AtlasInsight Capture 200 enabling line-rate 200Gb/s packet capture on commodity hardware, and the company’s recent acquisition of Crossvale.

Options Technology:

Options Technology (Options) is a financial technology company at the forefront of banking and trading infrastructure. We serve clients globally with offices in New York, London, Paris, Belfast, Cambridge, Chicago, Hong Kong, Tokyo, Singapore, Dubai, Sydney and Auckland. At Options, our services are woven into the hottest trends in global technology, including high-performance Networking, Cloud, Security, and AI (Artificial Intelligence).

www.options-it.com

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