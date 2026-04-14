Beyond by RS2 and Hakisa Partner to Launch Digital Expense Management Solution for the Social and Public Sector

Beyond by RS2, the innovation brand of RS2 Financial Services GmbH, a BaFin-licensed e-money institution and part of the RS2 Group, has partnered with Hakisa GmbH, a member of the investment holding Maffei & Co., to launch an integrated card-based expense management solution for social service organisations and municipalities.

Through the partnership, Beyond by RS2 will act as BIN sponsor and issuer for Mastercard® cards, while Hakisa, as a BaFin-licensed e-money agent, provides its HakiPay® expense management platform.

The combined offering enables social institutions, welfare organisations and municipalities to issue payment cards to employees, carers and project partners, while maintaining full visibility and control over how funds are used.

“With this partnership, we are bringing to market a secure, efficient and compliant solution for organisations managing donation funds, care budgets and public resources,” said Florian Heuberger, Senior Product Manager, Consumer Solutions at RS2. “Our issuing platform gives organisations real-time oversight of spending, with controls such as MCC restrictions, budget parameters and project-specific rules.”

Hakisa complements the card issuing capability with its modular HakiPay® platform, which includes features such as digital receipt capture, cost centre allocation and approval workflows tailored to the needs of social institutions and municipalities.

“Together with Beyond by RS2, we are enabling social organisations and municipalities to manage funds in a modern, transparent and fully digital way,” said Andreas Buchner, Managing Director of Maffei & Co. “By integrating Mastercard cards into our HakiPay platform, we are helping customers make expenditure processes more efficient, secure and traceable.”

The first joint projects with social organisations have already been successfully implemented. Built on Mastercard infrastructure, the solution is designed to meet applicable European regulatory requirements while supporting high standards of transparency, data protection and compliance.

About Beyond by RS2

Beyond by RS2 is the innovation brand of RS2 Financial Services GmbH and part of the global RS2 Group. Backed by RS2’s payments technology and operational expertise, Beyond by RS2 delivers flexible, modern payment solutions for partners across industries. Its cloud-based platform supports issuing and acquiring services, real-time insights and advanced orchestration to enable seamless, scalable payment experiences. https://beyondbyrs2.com/

About Hakisa GmbH

Hakisa GmbH, a subsidiary of investment holding Maffei & Co., has developed HakiPay®, a modular digital expense management platform that can be adapted for a wide range of industries. https://www.hakisa.com/

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260413094095/en/

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Abstract

Beyond by RS2 has partnered with Hakisa GmbH to launch an integrated card-based expense management solution.