AMP IT Announces New Funding Round to Scale Its Private EV Charging as a Service in Switzerland and Beyond

AMP IT, a Geneva-based energy and mobility company, today announced the successful completion of a new funding round to accelerate the deployment of its private EV charging and energy management platform across Switzerland and international markets.

Founded in 2021, AMP IT develops, finances, installs, and operates smart EV charging infrastructure for residential buildings, commercial real estate, and corporate fleets. Through its charging-as-a-service model, the company combines infrastructure with its proprietary software, AMP IT Hub, delivering a fully integrated energy solution.

The latest funding round, supported notably by the Swiss Technology Fund, brings AMP IT’s total funding to €7 million since inception. The capital will support operational scaling, further development of its software platform, and expansion into selected European markets.

“Users are increasingly looking for solutions that are simple, efficient, and affordable which is exactly what we provide,” said Florian Mounayer, Co-founder of AMP IT. “This funding allows us to accelerate our vision of transforming buildings into intelligent energy hubs.”

AMP IT Hub enables real-time monitoring, smart energy management, and AI-powered charging scheduling, combined with subscription-based billing. Its intelligent algorithms dynamically optimize energy usage by prioritizing local renewable sources and managing demand, helping reduce costs for users while ensuring a more reliable and optimized charging experience.

The company has experienced strong growth since launch, with double- to triple-digit annual revenue increases and a development pipeline exceeding 15,000 charging points.

“Private EV charging is becoming a critical layer of the energy transition,” said Maria Mozgovaya, Co-founder of AMP IT. “We combine infrastructure, software, and energy management into one seamless platform.”

“With current volatility in fuel prices, we expect EV adoption in our markets to accelerate significantly,” added Ilya Tyuvildin, Co-founder of AMP IT. “Switzerland remains our core market, but international expansion is a key pillar of our strategy.”

Looking ahead, AMP IT plans to expand its footprint in Switzerland while targeting high-potential European markets, particularly in the Nordics and Southern Europe. The company aims to position itself as a leading player in the private charging space.

About the Swiss Technology Fund

The Swiss Technology Fund provides loan guarantees to Swiss companies whose novel products contribute to a sustainable reduction in greenhouse gas emissions. www.technologiefonds.ch

To learn more, visit www.amp-it.ch

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260507453229/en/

Contact

Media Contact:

Marine Ruiz

info@amp-it.ch

+41 22 525 77 22

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“Users are increasingly looking for solutions that are simple, efficient, and affordable which is exactly what we provide”

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