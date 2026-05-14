Charging up: National Grid to invest a further £70bn into energy networks

National Grid affirmed its £70bn investment

National Grid has confirmed its commitment to invest an additional £70bn across the next five years into energy networks across the UK and US, as it continues its pivot towards becoming a net-zero energy system.

The FTSE 100 company doubled down on its ambition to invest in energy infrastructure in its latest financial results, which follows a record capital investment of £11.6bn in the prior financial year.

In the UK, the group expects £31bn to be allocated into electricity transmission, increasing network capacity, in order to support increased renewable generation and assist in the transition of creating a “decarbonised electricity network” in the 2030s.

In the US, where the company has a presence in the North East, £17bn is projected to be invested in New York and £12bn in New England, with 60 per cent of the allocation to be put into National Grid energy networks.

The group expects to see a 10 per cent increase in return from its assets through to the 2030/31 financial year in response to the hike in investment.

Zoe Yujnovich, chief executive of National Grid, said: : “National Grid is embarking on the largest investment programme in our history… to modernise and expand energy networks across the UK and the US Northeast, networks that underpin economic growth, strengthen energy security and enable the transition to a cleaner, more flexible energy system.

“At the same time, we are building the skilled workforce needed to deliver this investment at pace, creating thousands of jobs across our markets.”

Revenue dip

But the ongoing heavy investment did come amid a slight fall in total revenue, dropping four per cent to £17.6bn from £18.3bn the prior year. National Grid pointed to costs related to storms as a negative headwind as well as divestment of its renewable and grain liquid natural gas.

The electricity company booked a pre-tax profit of £4.2bn, up from £3.6bn the year prior, while earnings per share grew eight per cent to 78p.

The board recommended a final dividend of 32.1p, bringing the total dividend for the year to 48.9p, a 3.8 increase in line with UK inflation.

Shares rose 1.5 per cent in early trading to 1,297p, with shares up 11.9 per cent since January.

The group expects UK electricity transmission revenue to increase by roughly £850m in the next financial year, primarily driven by the first year of RIIO-T3, Ofgem’s new regulatory framework for transmission networks which has authorised the fresh investment.

In New England it anticipates revenue to increase by around $450m, driven by updated rates, but with growth to be partially offset by the costs linked to the hiked investment in the region.

New York is anticipated to see revenue rise at the same rate but also be impacted by investment costs.

Yujnovich said: “Through… transforming our capabilities we will be able to meet the rapidly growing demand and enable a more efficient energy system – one that supports long-term affordability and reliability for customers.”