Expensify Named Expense Management Platform of the Year

Expensify, Inc. (Nasdaq: EXFY), the easiest way to manage expenses, corporate cards, and travel, today announced it has been named “Expense Management Platform of the Year” in the 2026 TravelTech Breakthrough Awards, which recognize innovation across the global travel and hospitality technology ecosystem. With thousands of nominations evaluated by an independent panel of industry experts, the program highlights companies delivering meaningful advancements in travel technology.

Expensify was recognized for its integrated travel and expense platform, which brings booking, payments, expense management, and reimbursement into a single, unified experience. By eliminating fragmented workflows, Expensify helps businesses reduce manual work, improve policy compliance, and gain real-time visibility into travel spend.

Central to the platform are three capabilities that set Expensify apart. Concierge, Expensify’s built-in AI assistant, acts as a 24/7 expense expert guiding employees through the expense process, flagging policy issues in real time, and resolving questions at every step of the trip lifecycle. Trip rooms give every journey a dedicated collaboration space where travelers, managers, and finance teams can coordinate approvals, changes, and logistics in one place. And with centralized billing, companies can choose how travel is paid, whether via corporate cards, company billing, or individual cards, all while maintaining a single source of truth for reconciliation and reporting.

Key capabilities recognized in the award include:

Integrated travel booking with automatic expense capture

Real-time expense reporting and policy enforcement

Corporate cards with built-in expense controls

Automated receipt matching and reconciliation

Centralized visibility into travel and spend data

“Travel and expense have historically been managed across disconnected systems,” said Daniel Vidal, Chief Strategy Officer at Expensify. “We built Expensify Travel to bring everything into one place, so companies can control costs while making travel easier for employees. This recognition reflects the impact of that approach, and we’re honored to have it acknowledged by TravelTech Breakthrough.”

“Expensify Travel reinvents corporate booking and management by fully handling business travel. Traveling can be stressful enough, whether you’re flying across the country or renting a car to see a client, without having to deal with the hassle of manual receipt uploads, expense reports, and post-trip cleanup,” said Bryan Vaughn, Managing Director of TravelTech Breakthrough Awards. “By combining travel booking, expense automation, centralized billing, real-time collaboration, and AI-powered Concierge support into one platform, Expensify delivers a modern, scalable solution that eliminates manual work, improves compliance, and enhances the employee experience.”

To learn more about Expensify Travel, visit use.expensify.com/travel.

About Expensify

Expensify is the easiest way to do your expenses, travel, and corporate cards. Built for businesses of all sizes and trusted by 15 million members worldwide, Expensify is a top-rated app across G2, TrustRadius, Capterra, and more. Learn more at use.expensify.com.

About TravelTech Breakthrough

Part of Tech Breakthrough, a leading market intelligence and recognition platform for global technology innovation and leadership, the TravelTech Breakthrough Awards program is the premier awards and recognition platform devoted to honoring excellence in travel technology products, services, and companies around the world. The TravelTech Breakthrough Awards provide public recognition for the achievements of travel technology companies and products in categories that include Property Management, Reservations Platforms, Airline Operations, Travel Analytics and more. For more information visit TravelTechBreakthrough.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260506556347/en/

Contact

Nick Tooker, press@expensify.com

Company Logo