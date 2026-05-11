Logistics Reply Named a Visionary in 2026 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Warehouse Management Systems and Ranks #2 for Level 2 and #3 for Level 3 Operations Use Cases in Gartner® Critical Capabilities Report

Logistics Reply, the Reply Group company specializing in innovative solutions for supply chain execution, is proud to announce its recognition as a Visionary in the Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Warehouse Management Systems for the seventh consecutive year, as its global team of warehouse technology professionals continues to drive innovation that puts customers first. Additionally, Logistics Reply for its LEA Reply™ WMS is recognized in the 2026 Gartner® Critical Capabilities for Warehouse Management Systems report where it ranked #2 for Level 2 Warehouse Operations and #3 for Level 3 Warehouse Operations.

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We believe these important recognitions underscore Logistics Reply’s commitment to delivering intelligent, flexible and scalable warehouse execution solutions for enterprise customers around the world. For us, our placement in the Visionaries Quadrant reflects our strategic vision and ability to innovate ahead of market demands, while we feel our rankings in the Critical Capabilities report demonstrate proven operational performance across diverse warehouse complexity levels.

Seven Years of Innovation: From Composable WMS to AI-Powered Orchestration

Since first appearing in the Magic Quadrant as a Visionary in 2020, Logistics Reply has consistently pushed the boundaries of warehouse management software. LEA Reply™ has evolved from a composable WMS platform to an intelligent orchestration system powered by advanced analytics and AI capabilities, addressing the increasingly complex demands of modern logistics operations.

LEA Reply™: A Modular Platform for Warehouse Execution and Intelligence

LEA Reply™ WMS is part of the comprehensive LEA Reply™ platform, that enables fast adaptation and continuous innovation across customers’ supply chain operations., enabled by its microservices design and ongoing enhancements. Beyond WMS, yard and last mile and other extended capabilities, with GaliLEA Dynamic Intelligence Logistics Reply has introduced configurable AI agents within its supply chain ecosystem. This cutting-edge AI agent builder allows customers to create AI capabilities for their unique operational requirements. Through a no-code visual interface, users define data sources, agent behaviors, and actions, enabling agents to detect operational anomalies, initiate corrective workflows, and provide actionable insights for real-time decision support.

“We believe that being named a Visionary for the seventh consecutive year validates our long-term vision of transforming warehouse management into intelligent, adaptive orchestration,” said Enrico Nebuloni, Executive Partner at Reply. “LEA Reply™ has evolved from a highly configurable WMS into a comprehensive platform that spans the entire supply chain execution ecosystem—from warehouse and yard management to last-mile delivery—all powered by our GaliLEA Dynamic Intelligence framework.

What This Means for Supply Chain Leaders

We see our recognition in both the Magic Quadrant and Critical Capabilities reports as validation that LEA Reply™ delivers both strategic vision and proven operational performance across diverse warehouse complexity levels. Organizations seeking to modernize their warehouse operations can leverage LEA Reply™’s composable architecture to start with core capabilities and expand incrementally, ensuring continuous value realization without disruptive rip-and-replace implementations.

Learn more about LEA Reply™’s Gartner® recognition: www.logistics-reply.com

Gartner Disclaimer

Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Warehouse Management Systems, Simon Tunstall, Federica Stufano, Rishabh Narang, 29 April 2026

Gartner, Critical Capabilities for Warehouse Management Systems, Simon Tunstall, Federica Stufano, 30 April 2026

Gartner and Magic Quadrant are trademarks of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates. Gartner does not endorse any company, vendor, product or service depicted in its publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner publications consist of the opinions of Gartner’s business and technology insights organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this publication, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

Logistics Reply

Logistics Reply is the Reply Group company specialised in delivering state-of-the-art software to transform supply chains, blending modularity with enhanced connectivity, to meet the dynamic demands of modern warehousing and logistics. Our solutions ensure seamless collaboration between systems, humans and machines, creating a digital footprint orchestrating advanced automation. We optimise warehouse efficiency through smart robotics and enhance operational decision-making with AI. With over 25 years of pioneering experience, we lead clients through their digital transformation, ensuring rapid value and lasting quality.

Discover our innovative software solutions at www.logistics-reply.com

Reply

Reply [EXM, STAR: REY, ISIN: IT0005282865] specialises in the design and implementation of solutions based on new communication channels and digital media. As a network of highly specialised companies, Reply supports major industrial groups in the telecom and media; industry and services; banking and insurance and public sectors in defining and developing business models enabled by the new paradigms of AI, cloud computing, digital media and the internet of things. Reply’s services include: consulting, system integration and digital services. www.reply.com

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Contact

Press contact:

Reply

Fabio Zappelli

f.zappelli@reply.com

Tel. +390117711594

Irene Caia

i.caia@reply.com

Tel. +39 02 535761