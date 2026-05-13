Hermes Reply Presents Brick Cognitive, the Agentic Operating System for Manufacturing

Hermes Reply, the Reply Group company specialized in digital transformation for manufacturing, presents Brick Cognitive, the new agentic operating system designed to bring AI to the centre of industrial operations. A natural extension of Brick Reply, Reply’s next-generation MES/MOM platform, Brick Cognitive introduces a model in which factory systems no longer simply execute and monitor operations, but is able to interpret what is happening, correlate events and guide action across production, quality, maintenance and planning.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260513981153/en/

In production environments, data and processes are spread across heterogeneous systems — MES, ERP, IIoT, quality, maintenance and planning — that were designed to operate separately. This creates a fragmented view of operations, makes cross-functional analysis more difficult and slows root cause analysis and decision-making. Brick Cognitive addresses this challenge by introducing a shared cognitive layer that gives manufacturers a coherent view of factory operations.

Rather than adding another analytics layer, Brick Cognitive introduces a new operating model for the factory. At the core of the platform is a semantic knowledge graph that represents the relationships and entities of the production process, including products, machines, materials, events, alarms, production plans and operational constraints. On this foundation, data no longer remains trapped in individual systems, but becomes a source of process understanding and a basis for coordinated action. Within this model, AI agents can interpret performance deviations, correlate non-conformities with process conditions, reconstruct end-to-end traceability, identify recurring patterns of downtime and inefficiency, and assess planning alternatives — enabling manufacturers to move from a fragmented reading of operations to coordinated decisions and actions.

Brick Cognitive is designed as an open cognitive layer above existing factory systems and can operate across heterogeneous environments, including brownfield settings and third-party platforms. At the same time, it represents a natural extension of Brick Reply, expanding the role of Reply’s next-generation MES/MOM platform toward a cognitive manufacturing model.

To make this model immediately deployable, Hermes Reply has developed an initial set of prebuilt manufacturing solutions, including Quality & Traceability Investigation, Manufacturing KPI Advisor and Production Flow Advisor. These applications support progressive adoption across domains, processes and sites. These agentic solutions can analyse material availability to help ensure production continuity, identify planning inconsistencies, reconstruct full product genealogy, correlate quality issues, and surface risks to throughput and performance in live production.

With Brick Cognitive, the factory evolves from a set of systems that execute and monitor into an operating model that is able to understand context, correlate what is happening and guide coordinated decisions and actions across industrial operations.

Hermes Reply

Hermes Reply specializes in architectural and technological solutions, Application Maintenance services for the Automotive & Manufacturing sector, and management consulting services. By combining an in-depth knowledge of production processes, Industry 4.0 technologies, delivery capabilities, and strategic vision, Hermes Reply supports its clients in the digital transformation journey to facilitate the adoption of digital enablers and achieve short-term and long-term results. www.reply.com/hermes-reply

Reply

Reply [EXM, STAR: REY, ISIN: IT0005282865] specialises in the design and implementation of solutions based on new communication channels and digital media. As a network of highly specialised companies, Reply supports major industrial groups in the telecom and media; industry and services; banking and insurance and public sectors in defining and developing business models enabled by the new paradigms of AI, cloud computing, digital media and the internet of things. Reply’s services include: consulting, system integration and digital services. www.reply.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260513981153/en/

Contact

Media Contacts:

Reply

Fabio Zappelli

f.zappelli@reply.com

Tel. +390117711594

Irene Caia

i.caia@reply.com

Tel. +3902545761