Gartner Announces Gartner Finance Symposium/Xpo 2026 in London

Gartner (NYSE: IT):

What: Gartner Finance Symposium/Xpo 2026 When: 8-9 June 2026 Where: InterContinental London – The O2 1 Waterview Drive London, England SE10 0TW United Kingdom

Details:

Attendees will hear from Gartner analysts exploring the theme “Autonomous Finance: Building Resilient, AI-Driven, and Value-Centric Enterprises” during the Gartner Finance Symposium/Xpo 2026. Sessions will focus on what it takes to build a finance organization where insights lead to faster decisions, automation streamlines processes, and finance teams engage with the business without creating a bottleneck.

The conference agenda covers the latest hot topics in finance including AI in finance, cost optimization, growth planning and budgeting. View the full agenda to learn more about the conference experience. Highlights of conference sessions include:

The CFO’s Guide to Building a Finance AI Roadmap

How AI Is Evolving Finance Jobs Into Shared Jobs

From Cuts to Strategy: Rethinking Cost Structures for the Long Term

Four Steps for CFOs to Safely Deploy AI in Financial Planning Systems

Keynotes

Exhibitor Showcase

Attendees will get exclusive access to live demos and peers case studies from solution providers at the forefront of finance technology. They will have the opportunity to evaluate the solution providers and learn implementation best practices.

Registration

Additional details on registrations can be found on the registration page.

Members of the media can register for the conference by contacting Rob van der Meulen at rob.vandermeulen@gartner.com.

Social Media: Join the discussion on social media using #GartnerFinance.

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About Gartner for Finance Leaders

The Gartner Finance practice helps senior finance executives meet their top priorities. Gartner offers a unique breadth and depth of insights to support clients’ individual success and deliver on key initiatives that cut across finance functions to drive business impact. Learn more at https://www.gartner.com/en/finance/finance-leaders.

Follow Gartner for Finance on LinkedIn and X using #GartnerFinance to stay ahead of the latest expert insights and key trends shaping the finance function. Visit the Gartner Finance Newsroom for more information and insights.

About Gartner

Gartner (NYSE: IT) delivers actionable, objective business and technology insights that drive smarter decisions and stronger performance on an organization’s mission-critical priorities. To learn more visit gartner.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260416801501/en/

Contact

Rob van der Meulen

Gartner

Tel +44 1784 267 892

rob.vandermeulen@gartner.com