EXPEDIA GROUP MARKS GLOBAL TRAVEL ADVISOR DAY, HONORING ADVISORS WORLDWIDE IN ITS 30TH ANNIVERSARY YEAR

Expedia Group is celebrating Global Travel Advisor Day by bringing together Expedia Travel Agent Affiliate Program (TAAP) partners across key global markets to recognize the essential role travel advisors play in helping travelers plan, personalize, and navigate travel with confidence.

Observed annually, Global Travel Advisor Day honors the expertise and dedication of travel advisors worldwide. This year’s celebration coincides with Expedia Group’s 30th anniversary, spotlighting three decades of collaboration with the advisor community and the continued evolution of Expedia TAAP as a trusted partner supporting advisor success.

To mark the occasion, Expedia Group is hosting local partner appreciation events across key markets, including the United States, Mexico, Brazil, Germany, Italy, Singapore, China, Japan, South Korea, Vietnam, Malaysia, Thailand and India. These include a mix of in‑person and virtual touchpoints—such as hosted meals, informal meet‑ups, and online sessions—designed to celebrate travel advisors, foster connection between Expedia TAAP and its partners, and recognize advisors’ lasting impact on travelers and the wider travel industry.

Over the past three decades, travel advisors have continued to adapt alongside a rapidly changing industry—embracing new technologies while remaining a trusted, human guide during moments of complexity and change.

“Service always wins. We didn’t fight the change. We made it our friend and worked with it,” said Robyn Davies, Expedia TAAP partner and travel advisor at WOW! Travel in Melbourne, with nearly five decades of industry experience.

“Global Travel Advisor Day is about celebrating the advisors who make travel better for millions of people every day,” said Robin Lawther, Vice President of Expedia TAAP and Business Development. “Their expertise, resilience, and dedication continue to shape how people experience the world. We’re proud to honor them not just today, but throughout the year, by serving as a trusted partner and empowering them to grow their business.”

How Expedia TAAP supports travel advisor success year‑round

Built specifically for travel advisors and agencies, Expedia TAAP is now used by more than 200,000 travel advisors worldwide. On Global Travel Advisor Day—and every day—Expedia TAAP celebrates the advisors it serves and the critical role they play across the travel ecosystem.

Expedia TAAP focuses on introducing capabilities that help advisors work faster, stay focused on client needs, and grow their businesses—from resolving common queries more quickly through AI, to improving cash‑flow flexibility with deferred payments, and enabling advisors to boost earnings by adding their own agency service charge or earning rewards points when making a booking.

This focus on advisor success is reflected in Expedia TAAP’s global Net Promoter Score—a measure of advisor satisfaction and loyalty—which has increased by more than 750% over the past three years, reaching 51 in 2025. Building on this momentum, Expedia TAAP’s 2026 priorities will further streamline agency operations through enhanced reporting and administrative tools for managers, along with new features designed to simplify booking tracking and reconciliation—reducing operational friction and helping agencies scale more efficiently.

Together, these investments reflect Expedia TAAP’s commitment to supporting advisor success year‑round—combining technology, insight, and partnership in a rapidly evolving, increasingly AI‑enabled travel landscape where travelers continue to value trusted human expertise.

As part of this commitment, Expedia TAAP is also offering a ‘Sunshine Sale’ for travel advisors and their clients, featuring at least 25% off thousands of hotels worldwide. The sale runs through May 25, 2026 and is valid for travel dates through October 31, 2026.

To learn more about how the industry has evolved from first-hand accounts of travel advisor partners, see Expedia Group’s recent blog post here.

About Expedia TAAP (Travel Agent Affiliate Program)

Expedia TAAP (Travel Agent Affiliate Program), part of Expedia Group’s B2B division, is a leading global booking platform that gives travel advisors direct access to Expedia Group’s wide range of hotels, vacation rentals, flights, packages, car rentals, and activities, while earning commission on their bookings. Built specifically to support travel agencies, Expedia TAAP helps them grow through easy‑to‑use technology, broad supply, competitive rates, and dedicated customer support. To learn more, visit www.expediataap.com.

About Expedia Group

Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: EXPE) is the global travel marketplace with one purpose: to help travelers explore the world, one journey at a time. Expedia Group™ connects travelers, partners, and advertisers through its trusted brands, leading technology, and rich first-party data, delivering predictive, personalized experiences that shape the future of travel.

Expedia Group’s ecosystem includes three flagship consumer brands – Expedia®, Hotels.com®, and Vrbo® – the largest B2B travel business, and a premier advertising network. Guided by an experienced and passionate global team, Expedia Group helps millions of travelers in more than 70 countries explore the world with confidence and ease.

© 2026 Expedia, Inc., an Expedia Group company. All rights reserved. Expedia Group and the Expedia Group logo are trademarks of Expedia, Inc. CST: 2029030-50.

For more information, visit www.expediagroup.com.

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FAQs: Global Travel Advisor Day and Expedia TAAP

How is Expedia Group celebrating Global Travel Advisor Day in 2026?

In 2026, Expedia Group is marking Global Travel Advisor Day and its 30th anniversary by hosting local partner appreciation events for Expedia TAAP travel advisor partners across key markets, including the United States, Mexico, Brazil, Germany, Italy, Singapore, China, Japan, South Korea, Vietnam, Malaysia, Thailand and India.

How many travel advisors does Expedia TAAP support worldwide?

Expedia TAAP supports more than 200,000 travel advisor partners globally through its booking platform, rewards programs and dedicated advisor initiatives.

What benefits does Expedia TAAP offer travel advisors?

Expedia TAAP gives travel advisors access to Expedia Group’s extensive global inventory—including hotels, vacation rentals, flights, packages, car rentals and activities—alongside tools like Agency Service Charge, Expedia TAAP Rewards and flexible payment options to drive efficiency and unlock new revenue. Advisors also benefit from a strong commission model, earning on the full gross booking value (including taxes and fees, with no markups) with 100% of commissions guaranteed and paid on time.

What is the Expedia TAAP Sunshine Sale and how long does it run?

The Expedia TAAP Sunshine Sale is a limited‑time promotion for travel advisors and their clients, offering at least 25% off thousands of hotels worldwide. The sale runs through May 25, 2026 and is valid for travel dates through October 31, 2026.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260506437375/en/

Contact

Media contact: press@expedia.com

Abstract

Expedia Group marks Global Travel Advisor Day with worldwide events honoring its Expedia TAAP travel advisor partners