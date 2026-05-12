Goldman Sachs Alternatives Acquires FGI Worldwide

FGI Worldwide LLC (“FGI” or the “Company”), a leading provider of working capital financing and trade credit insurance solutions, today announced it has been acquired by the Private Equity business within Goldman Sachs Alternatives.

Over its 25-year history, FGI has established a strong reputation as a leader and innovator in asset-based lending and risk mitigation, specializing in multi-jurisdictional working capital solutions that support businesses with flexible financing to drive domestic and global expansion. The acquisition enables FGI to accelerate its growth and expand its suite of financing, risk and Insurtech solutions for clients.

In conjunction with the transaction, Sami Altaher, Co-Founder and President of FGI, succeeds David DiPiero as Chief Executive Officer, marking the next chapter in the Company’s evolution.

“We are grateful to our team, customers, partners and investors who have made this milestone possible,” said Altaher. “I am incredibly proud of what we have built at FGI alongside my co-founders David DiPiero and Joseph Albertelli, and I am honored to take on the role of CEO as FGI enters its next phase of growth. Looking ahead, we are focused on thoughtfully scaling the business by investing in our platform and expanding our product capabilities, while remaining committed to serving small and medium-sized enterprises and the broader commercial finance industry. Goldman Sachs Alternatives shares our long‑term vision to strengthen FGI’s leadership and deliver even greater solutions to our clients.”

“We are thrilled to partner with Sami and the FGI team to help accelerate the Company’s growth,” said Anthony Arnold, Partner within Private Equity at Goldman Sachs. “FGI has built a differentiated offering supported by market-leading underwriting expertise and a technology-driven operating platform. As the Company’s first institutional investors, we look forward to bringing the full scope of Goldman Sachs’ resources to help FGI capitalize on the significant opportunities ahead.”

“We are impressed by the capabilities and operational sophistication FGI has built,” added Michael Coleman, Managing Director within Private Equity at Goldman Sachs. “FGI’s exceptional track record of innovation, growth and credit performance positions it well for continued success. We believe Goldman Sachs will be a value-added partner as FGI continues to scale its platform and advance the industry.”

Financial terms were not disclosed. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods, A Stifel Company served as financial advisor and Blank Rome LLP served as legal counsel to FGI. Houlihan Lokey served as financial advisor and Sidley Austin LLP served as legal counsel to Goldman Sachs Alternatives.

About FGI

FGI is a leader in the global commercial finance industry, equipping small and medium enterprises with the tools they need to enhance their business. Through its three principal business units, FGI Finance, FGI Risk, and FGI Tech, FGI provides clients with flexible and customized asset-based lending and credit insurance solutions designed to support international and domestic growth. TRUST™, FGI Tech’s flagship software, is a powerful web-based credit insurance management platform that automates the management and administration of credit insurance policies in real-time. Headquartered in New York City with offices across the US, Canada, and the UK, FGI delivers unique and relationship-focused solutions for its clients worldwide. For more information, visit fgiww.com.

About Private Equity at Goldman Sachs Alternatives

Goldman Sachs (NYSE: GS) is one of the leading investors in alternatives globally, with over $625 billion in assets and more than 30 years of experience. The business invests in the full spectrum of alternatives including private equity, growth equity, private credit, real estate, infrastructure, sustainability, and hedge funds. Clients access these solutions through direct strategies, customized partnerships, and open-architecture programs.

The business is driven by a focus on partnership and shared success with its clients, seeking to deliver long-term investment performance drawing on its global network and deep expertise across industries and markets.

The alternative investments platform is part of Goldman Sachs Asset Management, which delivers investment and advisory services across public and private markets for the world’s leading institutions, financial advisors and individuals. Goldman Sachs has approximately $3.6 trillion in assets under supervision globally as of December 31, 2025.

Established in 1986, Private Equity at Goldman Sachs Alternatives has invested over $75 billion since inception. The business combines a global network of relationships, unique insight across markets, industries and regions, and the worldwide resources of Goldman Sachs to build businesses and accelerate value creation across its portfolios.

Follow us on LinkedIn.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260512941294/en/

Contact

FGI Media Contact:

Augusta Melendez

amelendez@FGIWW.com

Goldman Sachs Media Contact:

Victoria Zarella

Victoria.Zarella@gs.com

Abstract

FGI has been acquired by Goldman Sach’s Alternatives Private Equity group.

Company Logo