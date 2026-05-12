Multi-Color Corporation Successfully Completes Comprehensive Financial Restructuring

Multi-Color Corporation (“MCC” or the “Company”) today announced the successful completion of the Company’s financial restructuring process and emergence from its prepackaged Chapter 11 process.

The Company’s prepackaged restructuring reduced net debt by approximately $3.8 billion, reduced annualized cash interest expense by more than $330 million, and extended long-term debt maturities to 2033. More than 99% of voting stakeholders voted to accept MCC’s Plan of Reorganization. Upon emergence, MCC also received a significant $889 million new common and preferred equity investment from CD&R and a group of MCC’s existing secured lenders to support MCC’s long-term growth and investment.

“Today marks a significant milestone for MCC, as well as our customers, teammates, and partners who have supported us throughout this process,” said Hassan Rmaile, President and Chief Executive Officer of MCC. “Over the last several months, we continued to diligently serve and win clients, sharpened our operations, and now – with a significantly stronger balance sheet – we have the financial foundation needed to accelerate investing in the capabilities that make us the global partner of choice for innovative, premium labeling solutions across verticals. We enter this next chapter focused on driving profitable growth, ramping operational excellence, and investing in our people and culture as we work to deliver sustainable long-term value for all stakeholders.”

With the financial restructuring completed, CD&R remains MCC’s majority owner. CD&R is joined by a certain number of MCC’s existing lenders as minority equity holders.

Additional Information

For more information on MCC’s restructuring, including access to Court documents, please visit www.veritaglobal.net/MCC. Stakeholders with questions can contact Verita Global, the Company’s claims and noticing agent, at (866) 967-1788 (U.S./Canada toll free) or +1 (310) 751-2688 (International) or submit an inquiry to www.veritaglobal.net/MCC/inquiry.

Advisors

Kirkland & Ellis LLP and Cole Schotz P.C. are serving as legal counsel, Evercore Group L.L.C. is serving as investment banker, AlixPartners, LLP is serving as financial advisor, and FGS Global is serving as strategic communications advisor to the Company. Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan LLP is serving as special counsel to LABL, Inc. Debevoise & Plimpton LLP and Latham & Watkins LLP are serving as legal counsel to CD&R, and Moelis & Company LLC is serving as its financial advisor. Milbank LLP and PJT Partners serve as legal counsel and financial advisor, respectively, to the ad hoc group of secured creditors.

About MCC

Multi-Color Corporation (MCC) is a global leader in prime label solutions, providing innovative and sustainable solutions to some of the world’s most recognizable brands across a broad range of consumer-oriented end categories. MCC is committed to delivering the world’s best label solutions for their customers to build their brands and add value to the communities in which they operate.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements with respect to the financial condition, results of operations and business of MCC and its subsidiaries and certain plans and objectives with respect thereto. These forward-looking statements can be identified by the fact that they do not relate only to historical or current facts. Forward-looking statements often use words such as “anticipate”, “target”, “expect”, “enable”, “estimate”, “intend”, “plan”, “goal”, “believe”, “hope”, “aims”, “continue”, “will”, “may”, “should”, “would”, “could”, or other words of similar meaning. These statements are based on assumptions and assessments made by the Company and its perception of historical trends, current conditions, future developments and other factors. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve risk and uncertainty, because they relate to events and depend on circumstances that will occur in the future and the factors described in the context of such forward-looking statements in this document could cause actual results and developments to differ materially from those expressed in or implied by such forward looking statements. Although it is believed that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, no assurance can be given that such expectations will prove to have been correct, and you are therefore cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements which speak only as at the date of this document. The Company does not assume any obligation to update or correct the information contained in this document (whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise), except as may be required by applicable law. There are several factors which could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in forward-looking statements.

Among the factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements are changes in the global, political, economic, business, competitive, market, supply chain, and regulatory forces, future exchange and interest rates, changes in tax rates and any future business combinations or dispositions, uncertainties and costs related to the RSA and the Chapter 11 process, including, among others, potential adverse effects of the Chapter 11 process on the Company’s liquidity and results of operations, including with respect to its relationships with its customers, distribution partners, suppliers, and other third parties; employee attrition and the Company’s ability to retain senior management and other key personnel due to the distractions and uncertainties inherent in the Chapter 11 process; the impact of any cost reduction initiatives; any other legal or regulatory proceedings; the Company’s ability to obtain operating capital, including complying with the restrictions imposed by the terms and conditions of any debtor-in-possession financing, such as the financing mentioned herein; and the risk that any plan of reorganization resulting therefrom may not be implemented at all. Please see the Amended Joint Prepackaged Plan of Reorganization of Multi-Color Corporation and its Debtor Affiliates Pursuant to Chapter 11 of the Bankruptcy Code [Docket No. 754] and the Disclosure Statement Relating to the Joint Prepackaged Plan of Reorganization of Multi-Color Corporation and its Debtor Affiliates Pursuant to Chapter 11 of the Bankruptcy Code [Docket No. 18], for additional considerations and risk factors associated with the company’s Chapter 11 process. Nothing in this press release is intended as a profit forecast or estimate for any period and no statement in this press release should be interpreted to mean that the financial performance for the Company for the current or future financial years would necessarily match or exceed its historical results. Further, this press release is not intended to and does not constitute and should not be construed as, considered a part of, or relied on in connection with any information or offering memorandum, security purchase agreement, or offer, invitation or recommendation to underwrite, buy, subscribe for, otherwise acquire, or sell any securities or other financial instruments or interests or any other transaction.

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Contact

MEDIA CONTACT

FGS Global for MCC

mcclabel@fgsglobal.com