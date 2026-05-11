Darts: PDC aims to reel in Big Fish sponsor in multi-million-pound deal

Darts is enjoying a boom thanks in part to the rise of Luke Littler

Darts chiefs at the PDC are seeking a multi-million-pound deal to sponsor one of the game’s most iconic moments, the “Big Fish” checkout.

The contract will guarantee a brand exposure every time someone makes a 170 checkout – the highest possible, comprising two treble 20s followed by a bullseye – at all Professional Darts Corporation events in the UK and overseas, including the flagship World Championships at Alexandra Palace.

UK-headquartered agency Sporting Group International is leading the search for a sponsor and is understood to be seeking seven figures a year on a minimum 24-month contract from a brand in the consumer or lifestyle sector.

“The ‘Big Fish’ sponsor is not just a naming rights opportunity, it’s a unique and powerful chance for a brand to own the most celebrated single moment in one of the world’s fastest-growing sports,” said SGI chief executive Adrian Wright.

“Every time the checkout is hit on the darting circuit, both arena venues around the world and on ITV, Sky Sports and other global broadcast stations, the official ‘Big Fish’ sponsor brand will be front and centre.

“We are excited to find exactly the right brand partner for this fantastic asset and are focused on securing a partnership that delivers exceptional visibility, engagement and long-term value for all parties. The creative potential is extraordinary, the audience reach is massive and the timing could not be better.”

Littler driving boom in darts popularity

It comes as darts enjoys a boom in popularity, fuelled in part by the emergence of double world champion Luke Littler, and is attracting wide interest from non-endemic brands.

Littler alone has struck partnerships with Xbox, KP Snacks, fashion brand BoohooMan, financial platform Tradeify and Oakley Meta smart glasses.

This year’s World Championships featured a record 17 Big Fish. The final has attracted a peak viewership of 4.8m on Sky Sports and in 2026 paid £1m to the winner, Littler, for the first time.

PDC head of commercial Adam Perfect said: “Working closely with the team at SGI, this new concept provides the ideal opportunity for a brand to put themselves at the very heart of our events and connect directly with their target audiences through our global broadcast partners.”