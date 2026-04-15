Russell set to join Pollock after London meetings with Matchroom

Finn Russell could join Henry Pollock at Hearn's Matchroom talent agency

Scotland rugby star Finn Russell has held talks with Matchroom about following England’s Henry Pollock in signing for the multi-sport promoters’ new talent agency.

Northampton Saints back-row Pollock joined the Eddie Hearn-run talent roster after the promoter made comments about the untapped potential of rugby during the Six Nations.

In subsequent interviews, Hearn – whose empire spans boxing, darts, snooker and more – stated that Russell was one of the few rugby players he could name.

The Mail reported that Hearn has his sights on Russell, who was a key figure for Bath when they won three trophies last season, and City AM understands that the Scotland international held talks with Matchroom in London last weekend.

Earlier this month Hearn said: “There’s nothing signed or agreed with Finn Russell, but I’m also aware he’s one of the greatest players in the world, and he’s a fantastic ambassador and a great personality.”

Russell to join Pollock?

Both he and Pollock are among the most recognisable figures in European rugby, with the latter developing a reputation for using his boisterous personality to irritate opponents and their fans.

Many former pros have called Pollock’s approach refreshing, insisting personalities in rugby are key to the sport’s success.

Matchroom and representatives of Finn Russell were approached for comment.

“We’ve probably had 30 or 40 players reach out [in total],” Hearn told The i Paper earlier this month.

The new talent division of Matchroom launched last month, signing UFC heavyweight champion Tom Aspinall and then Pollock. It followed long-time Hearn ally Conor Benn leaving the firm’s boxing arm to join UFC boss Dana White’s Zuffa Boxing.

The multi-sport promoter’s accounts, released this week, showed darts as a driving force behind increased profits.

Accounts for Matchroom Holdings Limited, parent company of the pro darts circuit featuring teenage double world champion Luke Littler, showed turnover of £225.5m for the year ending 30 June 2025, up from £218.3m the year prior.

Profits increased to £44m, from £40.5m, with the growth largely coming from darts.