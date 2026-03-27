Henry Pollock: England rugby star joins Eddie Hearn’s Matchroom Talent Agency

Pollock joins MMA fighter Tom Aspinall in Hean's new talent agency

England rugby star Henry Pollock has signed to Eddie Hearn’s Matchroom Talent Agency, in the multi-sport group’s first foray into the game.

The 21-year-old Northampton Saints forward joins MMA fighter Tom Aspinall at the new agency, which Hearn launched earlier this month.

Pollock’s ability and showmanship have quickly established himself as one of the stars of English rugby. He became the youngest ever British and Irish Lion last summer.

“I watched this kid and I immediately thought: superstar,” said Hearn. “I honestly believe he can singlehandedly ignite this sport and I am delighted to welcome him to the Matchroom family.”

Pollock will remain with agency Stellar Rugby for some aspects of his business dealings, with Matchroom expected to focus on building his brand and commercial opportunities.

“I’m delighted to be joining forces with Eddie Hearn and Matchroom Talent Agency alongside Stellar Rugby at such an exciting stage in my career,” said Pollock.

“Their experience and vision in the global sports market make them the perfect partners to help me grow both on and off the field, and I’m looking forward to what we can all achieve together.”

Matchroom Talent to assemble ‘All Star team’

Hearn announced Matchroom Talent Agency and the signing of UFC star Aspinall out of the blue in early March, in a move seen by some as a response to UFC boss Dana White poaching Conor Benn from Matchroom Boxing to his Zuffa promotion.

Matchroom has been central to the growth and success of darts and snooker, while its boxing stable, including fighters such as Anthony Joshua, is among the sport’s biggest.

It comes after Hearn posted on social media during the Six Nations Championship earlier this month about rugby’s untapped commercial potential.

“I watched all three Six Nations matches and loved it all. When I was watching the England game, I only knew one player,” he wrote.

“I hope those in charge can start to give these players and the sport the profile, storytelling and noise it deserves. Like boxing, tough people and sport built on discipline and respect – can and should be much bigger.”

Hearn said more signings would follow Pollock’s arrival, adding: “With Henry, alongside UFC Heavyweight Champion Tom Aspinall, we are building a team of All Stars – and we have many more top names still to bring in as our new Matchroom Talent Agency makes huge strides forward.”