Luke Littler attracts Meta to darts with Oakley glasses partnership

Two-time darts world champion Luke Littler has a new deal with Oakley Meta glasses

Tech giant Meta has entered the darts market by joining world champion Luke Littler’s ever-growing stable of partners.

The deal saw Littler don a pair of Oakley Meta glasses to record his throws in a practice session filmed for social media.

It sees Oakley and Meta join Xbox, fast fashion brand Boohoo, Target Darts, KP Nuts, Sky Sports and Riyadh Season among the teenager’s sponsors.

Littler, whose prodigious rise has been credited with an explosion in the popularity of darts, called using the hi-tech specs “class for training”.

“I get to properly watch back how my darts fly so I can fine-tune my throwing technique and get it spot-on for competition season,” he said.

“Most of the time, I do look back at my performances – I look back at the 180s, the averages and most importantly the finishing, but with the Oakley Meta glasses I can go back and see what’s going right and see what’s going wrong with my throw from a new perspective so I can change my technique for the future.”

Oakley and Meta join growing Littler portfolio

Littler’s giddying rise since bursting onto the scene little more than two years ago has seen brands of increasing prestige flock to partner with him.

Equipment maker Target Darts had backed him since before his professional breakthrough and last year took on management of his career in a 10-year deal reported to be worth £20m.

Xbox was quick to back the gaming fan, while darts broadcaster Sky and pub snack brand KP also appear on his distinctive purple match shirts.

Riyadh Season, the Saudi entertainment brand and promoter of a new tournament in the country, also has a contract with Littler.

The Warrington thrower defended his world title at Alexandra Palace last month and followed up with a win at the World Masters but lost his opening Premier League match last week.