Spirit of Speyside Whisky Festival to drive millions into Scotch sector

Spirit of Speyside Whisky Festival: The Macallan Distillery still house

The Spirit of Speyside Whisky Festival is a pilgrimage for the global whisky community.

For six days, the “Golden Triangle” of Scotch production opens its doors, offering over 600 events that cater to everyone from the “whisky curious” to the seasoned collector.

Scotland has six whisky regions: Highlands, Speyside, Lowlands, Campbeltown, Islay, and Islands. Speyside is by far the most extensive whisky-producing region.

The festival, now in its 27th year, brings together the 51 working distilleries, over a third of Scotland’s total, based in the Speyside region, and 2026’s festival is set to be the most ambitious yet.

Running from Wednesday, April 29 to Monday, May 4, 2026, the festival will coincide with the 135th anniversary of the Craigellachie Distillery.

Located in the heart of the region, Craigellachie means ‘rocky hill’ and refers to the cliff overlooking the Spey. Most of the region’s best-known distilleries are based within a 20-mile radius of this location.

In a historic first, Craigellachie will co-host the festival’s prestigious opening industry dinner on April 29th.

Known for its “old-fashioned” robust spirit and traditional worm-tub condensers, Craigellachie will also host the festival’s legendary Friday night ceilidh.

Whisky Festival boost

With over 600 events and visitors from more than 40 countries, the festival could inject upwards of £2.2m into the local Moray economy, a much-needed boost for the region and the Scotch whisky sector.

The sector has been hit by a series of crises over the past four years, from falling demand after the pandemic, to high energy prices, tariffs, declining export demand and tax hikes here in the UK.

Scotch whisky exports fell by less than one per cent last year to £4.36bn, while the total volume exported was down by 4.3 per cent on 2024. Thanks to Donald Trump’s tariffs, exports to the US, one of the biggest markets for high-value Scotch, fell 15 per cent.

The impact on the sector cannot be overstated. According to restructuring firm BTG, 69 distilleries in Scotland were facing ‘significant or critical’ financial issues at the end of 2025.

The figure represented a 40.8 per cent increase in the final three months of 2025, ahead of the UK average of 12.2 per cent.

That’s why this year’s Speyside Festival celebration of Scotch whisky will be so important for the sector. Tickets went on sale in late February, and the 2026 festival is already seeing record demand.

Speyside Whisky fan favourites

For 2026, the festival sees the return of several fan favourites that allow visitors to see the industry from the inside out:

The Dram Tram: Passengers can board the historic heritage railway between Dufftown and Keith. Travelling in the “Gold Carriage,” guests can soak in the rolling Speyside scenery while enjoying specially curated drams en route.

The Whisky School: Now in its 10th year, this four-day intensive program (starting just before the main festival) offers a deep dive into the science and art of distillation. Led by industry doyens, it remains a “bucket list” item for those looking to truly master the craft.

Dunnage Discoveries: Many events offer rare access to traditional dunnage warehouses—earth-floored, stone-walled buildings where whisky matures for decades. Here, visitors often have the chance to draw samples directly from the cask, tasting spirits that may not hit the market for years.

Get your tickets here: https://www.spiritofspeyside.com/