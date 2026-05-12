Episode 86: Roger Teal on Dancing Gemini and Oxted, York Dante Festival and Lockinge Day at Newbury

Tom Marriott and Bill Esdaile are back to preview the week’s action, with York’s Dante Festival before Lockinge Stakes Day at Newbury on Saturday. Trainer Roger Teal joins to discuss his runner in the race, Dancing Gemini, and the returning Oxted, whilst Wally Pyrah previews Wednesday’s Happy Valley racing.

The Punter

‘The Punter’ has been City AM’s dedicated sports betting section for over a decade with a primary focus on horseracing.