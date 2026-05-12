London Celebrates 3×3 Basketball with a One Day Pop-Up

London Sports Festival is set to bring the energy of street basketball to the capital with a 3×3 basketball pop-up event in Paternoster Square.

With only two weeks to go, here’s how you can participate in the one-day event on 26 May.

Transforming one of central London’s most iconic public spaces into a dynamic 3×3 basketball court, Central London Alliance is offering a one day event on 26 May ahead of their 18-day 3×3 programme, as part of London Sports Festival, later this summer.

The event will offer a day of free, inclusive activities designed for all ages and abilities. From fast-paced corporate challenges to engaging community sessions, visitors, residents and workers will have the opportunity to experience the excitement of 3×3 basketball in a vibrant, festival-style setting. Here’s what’s on:

Free Junior coaching sessions for local schools and community clubs

Giveaways and competitions with prizes up for grabs for local workers, residents and visitors

Free 3×3 wheelchair basketball session run by the London Titans

Pay and play sessions for private use

Corporate Challenges

Whether picking up a 3×3 basketball for the first time or competing with colleagues, participants can expect a welcoming and high-energy environment that celebrates sport in all its forms.

Delivered by Central London Alliance in partnership with Blue Orchid Hospitality, the activation continues the London Sports Festival’s commitment to transforming everyday city spaces into hubs of activity, encouraging Londoners, workers and visitors alike to be active and experience London in new and exciting ways.

This one-day 3×3 basketball pop-up offers just a taste of what’s to come later this summer, as the London Sports Festival builds towards an expanded programme of activations, community events and sporting experiences across the capital,

To reserve your place at any of the above sessions, visit here and to view the full London Sports Festival programme visit www.londonsportsfestival.com.