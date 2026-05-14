Plans for 25,000-capacity NBA basketball arena called London Colosseum

The capital is set for a 25k basketball arena called London Colosseum

The capital is set to get a 25,000-capacity NBA basketball arena in the Olympic Park called the London Colosseum.

Jericho Estates, Peacock Gym, Torch Sports and architects Chybik and Kristof have partnered to produce plans for the stadium, which will be near the London 2012 Olympic Stadium – currently used by Premier League club West Ham United.

It is unknown whether the project is different to the charge led by the capital’s existing basketball team, the London Lions, and Mayor Sadiq Khan to find land for a new 20,000-capacity court within the M25.

“With the NBA planning a new Europe-based league expected to launch in 2027 or 2028,” a statement read, “London and Manchester have been identified as flagship cities.

“While the London franchise bidding is yet to conclude, plans for this new large-scale venue in London are being announced.”

The project will see London gain the biggest indoor arena in the country, beating the 23,500-capacity Co-op Live in Manchester, the 23,000-capacity Manchester Arena up north and Greenwich’s O2 Arena.

Plans for the arena

New basketball arena in London?

The arena’s masterminds envisage the stadium becoming home of the NBA Europe franchise, while the indoor venue will also stage world championship boxing and global esports events.

Ondrej Chybik of Chybik and Kristof Architects said: “The London Colosseum’s bowl design allows the arena floor to effortlessly adapt to accommodate 18,000 and up to 25,000 spectators across diverse sporting and entertainment events.

“By prioritising genuine multifunctionality, the arena and its surrounding public spaces are built to evolve, actively combating the inefficiency of traditional, single-use stadiums.

“A key component of the proposal is a multifunctional tower, featuring a hotel, residences and community facilities, that brings together hospitality, residential, and community uses, extending the life of the site beyond event-based programming and embedding it within the everyday rhythm of the city.”

The same area of London saw plans for a large sphere akin to the MSG Sphere in Las Vegas denied at the planning stage, while this 25,000-capacity London Colosseum could be seen as a threat to the O2 Arena, which this year hosted NBA basketball when the Orlando Magic took on the Memphis Grizzlies.